Glen Holland is the director of the Werribee Open Range Zoo.

Where do you live?

In a house on the grounds of the Werribee Open Range Zoo with my wife. We can hear the lions roaring at night and on nice summer evenings we often come down to say hello to the hippos. We have never lived in a suburb, always in a nature reserve or in a zoo.

What property do you own?

We ourselves have a few acres of land nestled against the Grampians and are building a cottage on them.

What do you love most about Werribee at home?

We have no neighbors, only the zoo and the bush with lots of birds, opossums and tiger snakes – we are less interested in the latter!

How many houses have you ever lived in?

We had four traits, but lived in many more. Our first newlywed was a thatched cottage in a game reserve in Africa.

The most memorable home?

An old farmhouse where we lived during a conservation project in Namibia. A family of ground squirrels lived on and under the veranda, antelopes drank in the garden, and around midnight the resident male leopard woke us up as he drove past and made his loud calls.

Your first foot on the property ladder?

We built our first house on the outskirts of a city in Africa in 1990. It only cost around AU $ 20,000, but we designed and loved it. I was very proud of the garden, which I filled with native plants. It lived with birds, lizards and a resident mongoose.

Are you an enthusiastic or reluctant property buyer?

Reluctantly. I’ve never made money from real estate. You hear about the profits that some make, but it’s not for us, so we’re very happy to keep the mortgage manageable and focus on lifestyle.

The highlights of your real estate trip?

Having your own property can be such a pleasure. You can design it the way you want it, and the work you do on the property is for you.

The lowlights?

We bought a house 10 years ago at the height of the real estate boom in New Zealand. When we settled in Australia, the property market in New Zealand was at a low level. So we sold it at a loss. Another time we had a unit in Victoria. The extent of the defects in the block was not known to us and we sold the device at a loss (the defects becoming clear).

Future real estate plans?

Finally move to the Grampians. The house and mortgage will be small and manageable. There will be a lot of space around us. And we’re currently planning our own garden, which is exciting.

