Mick McCarthy was a guest analyst reporting on the BT Sport FA Cup on Saturday evening.

The Irish coach announced that Adam Idah’s hat trick in Norwich’s win over Preston may have earned him a high-profile international appearance.

McCarthy was also interviewed about some of the players he had uncovered during his time in management, particularly Tyrone Mings.

The center-back of Aston Villa and England was signed by McCarthy for Ipswich in 2012.

“Russell Osman brought him out of Chippenham,” McCarthy told BT Sports Football Tonight.

We went to our U23 game. It’s kind of a distance (away) and I talked to Russell.

I saw the game start and I saw Tyrone do something and something else, then he won a header. I said, “I’m going to sign it now,” just kidding.

We went and watched him and he was a different class; right attitude, good left foot, sporty, big. I said, “Yeah, done”.

After 70 minutes, he wanted to nail someone down. Tyrone is a tough boy. He stepped through and someone gave him a straight leg. He was kicked. I said “take it off”.

We got him out and he has a hunter with me and he’s only on trial! I said, ‘Wait, I want to sign you. That’s why I’m taking you away. ‘ He said, ‘Oh, right. That is different’.

I signed him for ten giants, wondering that he’s done. He is also a great boy. He has a very serious injury and has come back from it. I’m happy for him.

In response, Mings wrote on Twitter: “When preparation meets opportunity! Inspired every day working with Mick & TC.”

