Sinn Fein TD David Cullinane apologized for saying “up the ra” at a victory speech in Waterford on Sunday.

His statement of support for the IRA at an event in a city pub to celebrate his election has sparked controversy

In his speech to the party members on Sunday evening, Mr. Cullinane recalled encounters with supporters of Fianna Fáil who encouraged him to leave Sinn Féin to advance his political career.

Mr. Cullinane led the Waterford poll at the 2020 election with more than 20,000 primary elections.

Mr. Cullinane also considered how some of his supporters in the hall had promoted Kevin Lynch when he was in the constituency in 1981.

When asked by the local radio station WLR whether he apologized for the comment, Mr. Cullinane replied: “Yes, of course, because I am not going to offend anyone.”

Sinn Féins President Mary Lou McDonald has so far not commented on the controversy and said she had not seen the video.

Below is the full transcript of Mr. Cullinane’s speech in the pub, preceded by comments from his Election Officer Michael Doyle at the event on Sunday evening.

David Cullinane’s election agent Michael Doyle: To be honest, I don’t know what I’m going to say here tonight because I’m still in shock myself. This country has changed, after it happens there is something serious.

“There’s a seismic shift and the shinners are at the king’s table. The” big two “, as they call themselves, say they won’t talk to us. You know what? We broke the bastards.

“We broke the Free State and this country will never be the same again – because people are behind their voices and it is up to us to deliver now.”

“First of all, I would like to thank the residents of Waterford. I would like to thank Sinn Féin for membership as we have launched a campaign that has never been seen before in this city or county.

“We turned boxes from Clashmore to Cheekpoint, and tonight there is a group of them – thanks for coming.

“But that vote has to be cast now and we have a man here who has been given an incredible mandate to deliver to Waterford.

“This man (refers to Cullinan) and we said that he was the strongest voice in Waterford, but more than anything else, he was Waterford’s champion.

Applause, he’s David Cullinane.

“We don’t take it for granted because it is serious now. Voices are votes, but we will cast them.

“And the two who are sitting at the table will talk to us because people have given us the voice to raise there and we will take over. The future belongs to us, the future is a united Ireland. David Cullinane Abú. “

David Cullinane takes the stage.

David Cullinane: “I think we could get Michael up and running for a few songs in a few minutes. (laugh)

“First of all, I would like to thank Michael, who was the election director for Sinn Féin here in Waterford in the 2016 general election for four and a half years.

“We wanted to make our breakthrough by getting a seat for Sinn Féin here in Waterford for the first time, and Michael had a team of our great council members, party members, activists and supporters around him. We made a good campaign back then, made history and settled in Waterford for the first time in the last election.

“I promised the residents of Waterford at a big rally that if I were chosen we would have a strong voice a few weeks before this election, that we would deliver to the people in this constituency as best we could for that we stand up for the simple working people and I hope that we have rewarded the people and I hope that we have supported the people who voted for us four years ago.

“We’re here a little over four years later and I don’t think anyone could have predicted today’s vote.

“Just to let it work for a second; Sinn Féin in Waterford received more votes than the two candidates Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael combined.

Biggest party

“Let it sink, Sinn Féin is now the biggest party on a mile here in the county of Déise.

“We listened to Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael throughout the campaign. They dismissed SF’s mandate and said they would not speak to us and would not go to government with us.”

“But we got a big mandate and the question now is not whether Fianna Fáil or Fine Gael will work with Sinn Féin, but whether Sinn Féin will work with Fianna Fáil or Fine Gael.”

“Before I was elected to the City Council for the first time, I remember coming across a group of business people here in Waterford who I know support Fianna Fáil.

“And I remember the years when Fianna Fáil was the party of the brown envelope and corruption and it was in the pockets of developers and speculators, and those people told me back then in a pub in Waterford that I would never, ever City Council elected if I stay with Sinn Féin – and in 2004 I was elected City Councilor for Sinn Féin.

“They also told me that I would never make it as TD with Sinn Féin – and I was elected TD last time.

“The same people told me that I would never be a minister at Sinn Féin – so we can now write the history books about it. (Applause and applause)

“The only way that can’t happen is when FF and FG come together and form a coalition to block Sinn Féin, and if that’s the case, comrades, the next time we face two candidates in Waterford, and we will occupy two seats If we kick out Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael, we will be the largest party in that state. (Cheers)

“I want to deal with it because we are united and I … I was too young to remember, but I heard one of the hunger strikers in this room who advertised Kevin Lynch in 1981.

“When he went on a hunger strike for the first time with Bobby Sands and all these comrades, he was the candidate for the H-block in this constituency.

“And what a fantastic moment when his family is watching and the people in the north are watching how Sinn Féin gets over 20,000 first votes in the constituency. (Incomprehensible)

“They didn’t break the hunger strikers, they didn’t break Bobby Sands and Kevin Lynch, they’ll never break us, and they’ll never break SF.”

“And what we’re saying is until the Republic, until the Ra and Tiocfaidh ár lá.”

