Injuries and failures hit Gilas Pilipinas as he prepares for the first window of the 2021 Fiba Asia Cup qualification. Christian Standhardinger is out and Japeth Aguilar too – without the urgently needed upper limits, talents and leadership qualities of the Nationals. But the unfortunate events also removed the veil from the youth in the national pool, and Isaac Go is one of the guys who want to face the challenge.

“If I have the opportunity, I will only take advantage of the situation,” he told reporters during a crush on the sidelines of a training session for the national team.

“Of course we are missing two great players,” added the 6-foot-8-Go. “Both have served the national team for a long time and have been successful. But if you know the basketball heads of coach Mark (Dickel) and (Gilas Pilipinas program director) Tab (Baldwin), it will work and find a way. “

When Baldwin and Dickel prepare the pool for a home game against Thailand on February 20 and a home game against Indonesia three days later, they are also laying the foundation for the team that will represent the country at the 2023 World Cup by putting up some of them Art winners culture.

And that’s why there is a relatively young Kiefer Ravena (26) who takes on a kind of leadership role for the younger players in the pool.

opportunities

“It was like LA (Tenorio), Jimmy (Alapag) and Jayson (Castro) were facing me when I first started the senior program,” said Ravena. “I try to be the guys who are now mentally and physically preparing for the international game.”

The absence of Standhardinger and Aguilar and the uncertainty of Ray Parks Jr., who is grappling with problems with his PBA club TNT, undoubtedly offer opportunities for young children in the national pool. Mac Belo also pulled out of the pool on Saturday to save an injured knee. But Go believes there is still a lot of talent left for the first window.

“It’s a good group of people. We are not short of qualified players, ”he said.

Ateneo teammate Thirdy Ravena, Kiefer’s younger brother, is one of the talented players in the pool. Thirdy said a recent stay at the Mighty Sports Club that won a championship in a Dubai tournament would be invaluable as he hopes to get the final lineup for the upcoming Fiba window.

(I) It’s like being an international professional, ”he said. “It is an invaluable thing that we experienced as a young athlete.”

And then there’s the older brother Kiefer, who is always ready to share all the experiences he has gained at a young age.

“It is a completely different world once you become international. I was able to experience this experience first-hand when I played at the highest level in basketball,” said the NLEX security guard, who played at the World Cup in China last year the country played.

Whatever happens, the country’s young stars strive to prove their worth.

“I hope I do the cut,” said Go. “If not, I totally trust the decision.”

