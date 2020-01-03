advertisement

In essence, business is about matching demand – in the case of Ireland for better housing and better health services – with scarce resources.

Over the past decade, budgetary policy has focused on balancing books and avoiding repetition of the last crisis, which is understandable given the severity of the bankruptcy in 2008. But that era is over.

We are now in a phase of strong public finances, and this implies a number of other questions that are no bigger than what should be done with the additional resources.

Much of the current narrative, however, is still about buffers, funding for rainy days, and where the next crash comes from. Our political focus is still in crisis mode. That doesn’t mean that it isn’t important to save for a future downturn. It is only secondary how we should spend the current dividend.

Recent financial results show that last year the government is expected to generate a budget surplus of 0.4 percent of gross domestic product (GDP), or 1.4 billion euros, after tax revenues of 59 billion euros hit the record.

Since the Brexit threat is no longer present, this budgetary strength is expected to continue until 2020 and beyond. What is needed is a sensible plan on how to provide these additional resources over a multi-year period to keep public finances and the economy on a sustainable path while improving infrastructure. However, there is no point in the government drawing up such a plan.

Minister of Finance Paschal Donohoe undoubtedly has a difficult task of reconciling public sector requirements, reducing expectations of taxpayers’ money while remaining disciplined in terms of taxation. An up-to-date spending plan that has been set out at the beginning of each policy cycle or that may be tied to a relevant measure of growth could help and alleviate some of the policy issues that burden the process.

Instead, the government appears to have only vague budgets – a standard setting of EUR 3 billion a year – that are set out in various publications. These plans are inevitably hit by health or housing crises that keep occurring.

windfall

Much of the current corporate tax expense has disappeared into the worst-case spending overshoot, a point repeatedly raised by the Irish fiscal advisory board. Was it good value for money? The government Ireland 2040 project is an attempt to at least block the investment side of the general ledger, but there must be a more coherent strategy for daily spending.

Ireland has always struggled with stability, and public finances reflect this. The economy is fluctuating from one extreme to another, with a flood of tax washouts, a cycle that is exacerbated by the vagueness of politics and our membership of the eurozone, and involves us in monetary policy, with which we often disagree with the economy here.

In the traditional paradigm, a central bank would seek to alleviate the turmoil in the Irish economy through higher interest rates. Instead, thanks to the European Central Bank, we are tied to zero rates, which are now pushing for looser fiscal policies.

This government has benefited from a huge surge in revenue that has helped cover up overshoots and fund new investments. Decisions for next year – assuming this is an election year – will be more difficult and importantly good value for money.

