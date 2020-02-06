advertisement

According to Dr. International health experts still don’t know much about the new coronavirus, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, director general of the World Health Organization (WHO).

WHO was at the forefront of efforts to curb the spread of the virus that started in Wuhan, China in December 2019.

Scientists have made progress in sequencing virus DNA and know approximately how it is transmitted, Ghebreysus said at a press conference at the WHO headquarters in Geneva. However, experts are still trying to determine the origin of the outbreak and its host, and to develop a vaccine or treatment, the authorities said. There could have been up to three different animals involved, Dr. Mike Ryan, who runs the WHO emergency program.

“We do not know the cause of the outbreak, we do not know what its natural reservoir is, and we do not properly understand its portability or severity,” said Tedros. “To put it bluntly, we are shadow boxes.”

Medical workers in protective suits take care of patients at the Wuhan International Conference and Exhibition Center, which was converted to a makeshift hospital on February 5, 2020, to help patients with mild symptoms caused by the novel coronavirus in Wuhan, Hubei Province, China. to record. (China Daily via Reuters)

“We need to bring this virus to light so we can attack it properly,” he added.

The WHO chief’s admission will certainly be a matter of concern, with more than two dozen countries fighting confirmed cases of the new virus fight against its spread, other countries trying to prevent the occurrence of cases, and China allegedly details and data before Virus protects the international community.

Tedros said that next week the WHO would hold a two-day global forum to share information about the virus and ideas about how to combat its spread to shed light on the virus.

The agency needed more money, officials said after using $ 9 million from its emergency fund to send medical supplies, including masks and test kits, to various countries.

The agency wants $ 675 million to fund three-month operations during the outbreak and to send countries that are “particularly vulnerable and in need of our support,” the doctor said. “Our message to the international community is: Invest today or pay more later.”

So far, Japan has donated $ 10 million and the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation has donated $ 10 million.

French laboratory scientists in Hazmat equipment who insert liquid into test tubes manipulate potentially infected patient samples on February 6, 2020 at the Pasteur Institute in Paris (Francois Mori / AP photo)

Ryan said at the press conference that it was “too early” to know when the virus would peak.

“We have to be very careful with predictions,” he said.

WHO relied on the Chinese Communist Party’s reporting, which was accused of being opaque about the real situation in the country. Ryan said the numbers released by the regime show a decrease in new cases. Tedros tried to suppress allegations that China was disguising the actual spread of the virus, arguing that the regime could hide details of the outbreak in the country, but could not “hide the number of cases in other countries”.

“Given the facts, it is very difficult to say that China has been hiding because many Chinese travelers and many cases would have done it if there had been a delay,” he said.

An analysis after the outbreak will be done in the future, Tedros said. WHO officials also reiterated their rejection of restrictions that Chinese travelers have received from some countries.

Officials did not say whether a team of international health experts led by the WHO had already arrived in China, which resisted most of the help available from other countries.

