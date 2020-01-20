advertisement

France’s President assumes the role of sales leader for his country struck by strikes.

Emmanuel Macron used the splendor of the Palace of Versailles to court international business leaders on Monday. He insisted that his reforms, despite six weeks of crippling protests and strikes against his plan to revise the pension system, attract investors.

Macron’s government summed up the message that the second largest economy in the eurozone is still open to business and announced a € 2 billion contract for the French Saint-Nazaire shipyard on the Atlantic coast. Two cruise ships are being built for the MSC company, which will create around 2,400 jobs in three years. MSC confirmed plans to build additional ships in France for another 4 billion euros.

“Good news is no accident. It comes because we are reforming, because our country is moving and mobilizing,” said Macron. “I know that our heads are filled with bad news and we believe that everything will explode. But it is not true. “

Macron shared these comments with workers at a plant of the British-Swedish pharmaceutical company Astrazeneca in the northern city of Dunkirk, one of his stops on a hectic day of efforts to convince investors to choose France. Astrazeneca announced new investments of $ 500 million over the next 5 years.

Macron later hosted 180 international executives in Versailles, including top executives from Google, Netflix, Coca-Cola, Toyota, Samsung and General Electric. Many executives stopped on the way to the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

Coca-Cola announced that it would invest one billion euros ($ 1.1 billion) in France over the next five years, including the Dunkirk plant.

Japanese automaker Toyota announced last week that it will build a new car model at its Valenciennes, northern France, facility that will include 400 jobs and 100 million euros ($ 110 million) investment.

“France is the most attractive country for investments in industry, research and development in Europe,” Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire told French news channel LCI. “We are attractive for innovations.”

Le Maire conceded that the UK’s planned exit from the European Union, which prompted some companies to move part of their business to an EU country, has boosted investment in France. “Of course we use every economic opportunity,” he said.

The American bank JP Morgan said that it had bought new offices in downtown Paris with space for around 450 employees in order to gain better access to the EU market after the Brexit.

Macron was chosen on a pro-European, pro-business platform in 2017, arguing that France needs to become more competitive globally. He has started to lower taxes on corporate income and has passed laws to facilitate the hiring and firing of workers and to make it more difficult to receive unemployment benefits.

Macron faced strikes and protests by French workers over such measures. The Yellow Vest economic justice movement broke out in November 2018 and included months-long street demonstrations of the cost of living and perceived social injustices.

In the past few weeks, the president’s plan to revise the pension system has led to heavy traffic strikes. Macron said his plan to bring together over 40 different pension schemes will be fairer for all French workers. People who have special pension agreements are opposed to the changes and a large number of workers are against any measures to raise the full retirement age of 62.

