Justice Minister Doug Schweitzer speaks to reporters about Alberta’s opposition to the federal plan to impose a carbon tax on Blackfoot Truckstop Diner on Tuesday, December 31, 2019.

Brendan Miller / Postmedia

The UCP is closing 2019 by reiterating their intention to abolish the federal carbon tax, which takes effect in Alberta on New Year’s Day.

At a news conference Tuesday morning, Alberta Justice Minister Doug Schweitzer said the province will continue to fight the tax, which sets a price for greenhouse gas fuels.

“This is Alberta’s jurisdictional space. We do not accept it so easily, “Schweitzer told reporters.

“We are not ready to take care of this. We will not just accept the federal government.”

The province recently challenged the tax in Alberta’s Court of Appeals, arguing that the imposition of the Trudeau government tax represents a constitutional excess in what should be provincial jurisdiction. Federal lawyers argued that Ottawa has the right to impose a tax on emissions because climate change is a concern of the nation. The court reserved its decision, with a ruling pending in the new year.

The governments of Saskatchewan and Ontario also brought their carbon tax to their high courts, but each lost. They are appealing their rulings to the Supreme Court of Canada in March, and Schweitzer says Alberta will be there too if their appeal fails.

Schweitzer said he is optimistic about the province’s chances in court, adding that he was “encouraged by the questions the court raised.”

Schweitzer said the province is ready to take its fight to the supreme court.

Brendan Miller /

Postmedia

But NDP environmental critic Marlin Schmidt argued that the court’s challenge is doomed to failure, making it a waste of time and money.

“The UCP government should spend more time focused on the work of Albertans returning to work and less time spending public money on costly lawyers playing political games that he knows will fail,” Schmidt said in a statement statement.

The federal tax starts at $ 20 per tonne of carbon dioxide equivalent, rising to $ 30 on April 1 and eventually rising to $ 50 by 2022.

It replaces the previous provincial tax, which the NDP put into effect in early 2017. That tax was repealed by the UCP as their first act in office.

The new federal tax will have a similar cost to consumers as the familiar provincial tax. Executives will pay 4.4 cents more per liter of gas, and according to estimates from ATCO Energy’s use of natural gas, an average household will see their bills rise by $ 173 in 2020.

But the new tax also comes with a significant annual deduction. According to the Government of Canada, an average Alberta family will receive a $ 880 deduction if they claim it on their tax return for 2020, with higher deductions for those living in rural areas.

Schweitzer would not answer questions about whether the Albertans would earn tax money given the substantial deduction, instead arguing that the tax would cost 10,000 jobs in the province.

“Alberta is struggling. We need work in this province,” he said. “This will have a broader economic impact on Alberta.”

Seeking his government’s job creation job, Schweitzer cited another tax change that takes effect Thursday in the province as Alberta’s corporate tax rate drops further to 10 percent, the next step in the gradual reduction of UCP’s four percent tax on large businesses.

Schmid argued that the province’s opposition to carbon tax is indicative of their attitude towards climate change, a factor listed by financial agency Moody’s when they downgraded the province’s rating earlier this month.

“The environment and the economy can and should go hand in hand. By throwing the economy and environment against one another, Prime Minister Kenney and the UCP are failing in both, “Schmidt said.” In his speech today, Minister Schweitzer did not neglect to admit that his government’s lack of action to combat climate change was a staple in Alberta’s recent decline in credit. “

At the news conference, Schweitzer said the province is taking action on climate change, citing the province’s carbon tax, which variously taxes Alberta’s major emitters.

jherring@postmedia.com

Twitter: @jasonfherring

