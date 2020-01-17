advertisement

This week, Representative Ayanna Pressley did one incredibly brave thing – she revealed her fight against alopecia to the world.

In an exclusive video for The Root, the Democratic rookie told the world that she had alopecia and showed off her beautiful bald head.

“In the fall, when I had my hair twisted, it was the first time I realized I had patches,” said Pressley. “From there, it accelerated very quickly and got to the point where it” woke up every morning with masses of hair. “

“Every night I used all the tools that I had trained and trained throughout my life as a black woman because I thought I could stop this. I wrapped my hair. I wore a hat. I slept on a silk pillowcase, ”she added.

“And yet and always every morning, which I faced with dread, I didn’t want to fall asleep because I didn’t want the morning to come when I would take off my hat and my wrap and end up with more hair in the sink and a picture in the mirror of a person who felt more and more like a stranger to me, “she continued.

As I wrote earlier, I am impressed with Pressley and I am inspired by his courage.

But it is important to emphasize that the Pressley representative is not alone in this fight. It is estimated that 40% of women over the age of 40 suffer from hair loss.

Here are five facts every black woman should know:

1.] Alopecia areata is an autoimmune disorder

One form of alopecia is alopecia areata which is classified as an autoimmune disease which attacks the hair follicles. This brings out her hair, often in tufts the size and shape of a quarter, Web Web reported. People with this disorder may have falling out or may lose a lot of hair.

Alopecia areata is sometimes associated with other autoimmune conditions such as thyroid disease, vitiligo, lupus, rheumatoid arthritis and ulcerative colitis, MedicineNet.com noted.

It is not known if this is the type of Jada alopecia. CNN noted that the tests it had performed had not yet revealed a medical explanation for her hair loss. However, some of his friends think his condition is due to stress.

2.] Traction alopecia is more common in black women

Traction alopecia is the most common form of alopecia that affects black women. This type of hair loss is the result of the tension of our styles such as weaves, braids, extensions and wigs. This happens when the follicle is inflamed by hair pulled too tight for too long.

This hair loss can happen anywhere on the scalp, but we see it a lot on a woman’s hairline, in the kitchen and from front to back of our ears.

One important thing to keep in mind: Traction alopecia also doesn’t happen overnight. As the New York Times has pointed out, it manifests in stages starting with pain and small bumps around the follicles, gradual thinning and then scarring causing permanent hair loss in this area.

Hair regrowth will not happen overnight either.

Allure noted that it can take 3 to 9 months to see any progress with treatment, which may include steroid injections, follicle serums, vitamins, and growth creams like Rogaine. So be patient.

3.] Loosen these braids, weavings and relaxers

In some cases, alopecia can be genetic, but for many black women, the pull caused by the way we style our hair seems to be a huge cause. So one way to prevent and / or mitigate hair loss can include the following:

Make sure your braids are so tight, especially around the hairline. Do not be afraid to let the braider know that you are not comfortable

If you can, stretch your hair straighteners a bit or relax areas where there is hair loss less often than the rest of your scalp.

Keep in mind that your protection style may not protect your hair. So be careful.

Work with your stylist on a hairstyle that will not make your hair loss worse.

4.] Don’t forget folliculitis-induced alopecia

This type of alopecia occurs when bacteria infiltrate the scalp, causing inflammation of the hair follicles. According to Live Strong, there are different forms of folliculitis, including non-infectious and infectious. The non-infectious forms are thought to be caused by fats and oils that are applied to the scalp and clog the hair follicles.

Treatment may include antibiotics and topical creams.

5.] Early detection is best, so go to the dermatologist

As previously stated, once the follicle is marked, the damage is NOT reversible, so please make an appointment with a dermatologist or doctor as soon as possible. From there, they will diagnose what type of alopecia you have, what is the best treatment, and whether it is possible to reverse any hair loss you have already suffered.

Remember, you don’t have to suffer in silence. Be as proactive as possible.

