Minister of State for Tourism, the Honorable Geoffrey Kiwanda, applauded the work done by the UPDF to appreciate the people involved in the Luwero Triangle (PHOTO / courtesy)

NAKASEKE- Minister of State for Tourism, Hon Kiwanda Geoffrey Suubi, announced on February 5 a mini-marathon and a bike ride as part of several activities to commemorate the anniversary of the Ugandan Defense Forces, commonly known as “Tarehe Sita “.

While marking the departure, Hon Kiwanda appreciated the work accomplished by the Ugandan People’s Defense Forces (UPDF) to appreciate the role played by the inhabitants of the Luwero triangle and give them back.

“This place was a danger zone in the early 80s, but it is no longer dangerous, which is why we run and drive without any problems. We gladly ran unlike the 80s when we were forced to run by the war situation. Said Hon Kiwanda.

He added that it is so satisfying to drive and run in the areas where the NRA bush war was fought and in the same places where the army of the old regimes hunted and killed people.

Lieutenant-General Joseph Musanyufu, UPDF Joint Chief of Staff, who represented the CDF, said that the mini-marathon and the bike ride were simply symbolic to reflect the gains from the liberation struggle and it is a sign to show the peace that reigns in the country. .

“Running can be linked to the early 1980s when people saw the military uniform and fled, unlike today where people run to where the UPDF is located.” General Musanyufu said

The chief of staff applauded the companies which joined forces with the UPDF to organize the marathon.

They understood; Stanbic bank, Mota Engel-Africa, National Water and Sewerage Cooperation, Africa Masharik Fest among others.

The second edition of Tarehe Sita drew thousands of residents from Nakaseke and beyond alongside UPDF troops.

Other sporting activities of the day included a Netball game between

UPDF and Kiwoko netball teams with UPDF defeating Kiwoko 34 against 29.

Football matches between Kiwoko Old Stars against Mtoto Wa Jeshi where the former Kiwoko stars beat Mtoto Wa Jeshi 01 against 0.

Whereas a match between UPDF Motorized Infantry and Bulemezi Football club ended by 02 against 01 in favor of Bulemezi.

The function was honored by the political and civil leaders of Grand Luwero, schoolchildren, general and superior officers of the UPDF and a multitude of residents of Nakaseke kiwolo.

