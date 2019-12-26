advertisement

HONG KONG – Hundreds of anti-government protesters and their supporters gathered in front of a small Hong Kong restaurant for an unusual Christmas dinner, sharing paper plates piled high with food under neon street signs.

“Hong Kongers are more united this Christmas (than) years ago,” said Glory, the 31-year-old owner of Kwong Wing Catering, as he removed noodles, fried chicken and pasta from the silver tray.

“There is really no Christmas atmosphere (this year), but there is a strong sense of unity,” he said. All food offered on Wednesday was free and prepared by the restaurant or donated by several sponsors.

Outside the restaurant, hundreds of customers, many of them protesters off duty, waited in line as tourists and other shoppers gathered at the popular Tsim Sha Tsui area.

Jeanette, a 22-year-old college student, dipped bubble tea and pudding with her friend Yoyo as they discussed their vacation plans.

They would normally spend Christmas with their families, but felt this year should be different. Both women said they had been involved in peaceful protests since the summer.

“We’re all family now,” Jeanette said, looking around at all the other supporters eating around her.

“We’re here because we want to support this store, which has supported so many teens and protesters in the front line,” Yoyo said between pudding mouths.

Kwong Wing Catering is one of many businesses that are part of the so-called “yellow economy” throughout Hong Kong known for their support of the pro-democracy campaign. Colorful notes, with customer support words, decorated the restaurant’s windows.

One of the chefs scheduled to cook at dinner became a popular hero after cooking for student protesters surrounded by Polytechnic University in November.

He was supposed to cook for his supporters on Wednesday, but was arrested by police earlier in the week, according to the restaurant’s Facebook page. It was not immediately clear why the chef was arrested.

Hong Kong has been involved in anti-government protests since June, which show no signs of diminishing.

Protesters dressed in black marched through shopping malls decorated for Christmas in Hong Kong on Wednesday as police fired tear gas and pepper spray to disperse the crowds.

Protesters are angry over what they see as a breach by China of the broad autonomy that Hong Kong guaranteed under a “one country, two systems” framework that governs the former British colony.

China rejects such complaints.

Ivan, a 20-year-old university student, said he waited an hour and a half to get his hot food.

“I feel very pleased that someone is willing to cook a meal for us,” he said, adding that Hong Kong still had a “festive” atmosphere despite protests and clashes with police.

“I just got burnt out yesterday, so I think it’s very special.” (Reporting by Yoyo Chow, Ronn Bautista, and Mari Saito; Writing by Mari Saito; Editing by Michael Perry)

