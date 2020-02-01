advertisement

“When Ireland lost a match, I always said that my heart was broken. I now know what that really means. “

At their funeral service in Rathcoole on Friday morning, Andrew McGinley paid tribute to his three children Conor (9), Darragh (7) and Carla (3), who were found dead at their home in Dublin last Friday evening.

In a long laudation at the Church of the Holy Family in Rathcoole, McGinley thanked friends, family members, neighbors, work colleagues, members of An Garda Síochána and the emergency services for coping with the tragedy.

He also praised Conor and Darragh’s school, Carla’s crèche, the Rathcoole Boys Club that Conor and Darragh were members of, and various public figures who played a key role in their lives, such as the characters from the Marvel films and Frozen, Dave Grohl and The Foo Fighters and authors such as Julia Donaldson and David Walliams.

advertisement

McGinley ended the eulogy by saying:

“We often misuse words. When Ireland lost a match, I always said that my heart was broken. I now know what that really means. We as a family have a broken heart. Only with your help, support and friendship can we put our hearts together in any way, but we will be broken forever.

“Conor, Darragh and Carla. I love you, I love you, I love you. “

Below you can read Andrew McGinley’s laudation for his three children in full.

I will try to get through this. I apologize in advance for the tears and pauses I have to take to catch my breath.

Although we are in a house of God, no God should allow this. Ms. Kevin, when I spoke to you on Saturday, I was full of anger and anger, but you didn’t talk to me about God’s plan or angels, you talked about love, compassion, and understanding. You may never know what that meant and how it got me there.

So for me we are not just in a house of God, we are in a house of love and friendship. And only with your love, support, understanding and friendship will we get through as the McGinley and Morley family.

The past few days have been very emotional, but I could think about the lives of our beloved Conor, Darragh and Carla. It made me think of the little parts of their lives that came together to make them the wonderful children they are.

Many of you will never know to what extent your everyday actions have helped make my children’s lives more beautiful and have helped us make Conor, Darragh and Carla the creative, fun and unique children they are and that are not only here in Newcastle, Saggart and Rathcoole, in Dublin or Donegal, but sometimes also globally. I need you all to know and I need you to understand everything. Please contact me and I hope you all hear this message.

To begin; Thank you very much, Lego. If you had seen Conor and Darragh’s bedroom, you would have known how much they worshiped Lego. You all in Lego need to understand that you gave me and my children valuable time not only to create the items in the manual, but also a lot of strange and wonderful spaceships, a lot of totally impractical multi-purpose vehicles, and a lot, a lot of bad guys. You gave them creativity, but above all you gave us pleasure as a family. Please understand that and bring the world’s children as much joy as possible.

Thank you, Stan Lee, R.I.P. Thank you for your stories and characters. They have inspired our children’s imaginations. That brings me to everyone in Marvel. Many thanks to Ironman, Thor, Captain Marvel, Hulk and all the rest. Many thanks to Robert Downey Jr. and Chris Hemsworth, who brought Ironman and Thor to life. My children absolutely adored you both. For Mark Ruffalo, Carla loved the big, friendly Hulk in Avengers Endgame and thank you for your parts of this film that I could show her. So please understand how your acting profession promotes children’s creativity and imagination and how you also inspire them with awe and wonder. Because of the films they loved and could recite almost line by line, Conor had started acting classes and had recently been accompanied by Darragh.

Many thanks to everyone involved in Frozen. Special thanks go to the princesses Ana and Elsa and to a snowman named Olaf from our princess Carla. Carla, dear, I really hoped that we would finally build this snowman this year. I’m so sorry.

Thank you to everyone who invented trampolines. You will never find out how much fun and joy Conor, Darragh and Carla have brought.

Thank you to everyone involved with Paw Patrol and Teen Titans. You brought joy to my children.

Many thanks to Julia Donaldson for her books about a gruffalo and a snail on a whale and all the others. We have many, many well-designed copies of your books, but what you need to understand is the time your work gave us to cuddle and hold our children as we followed this snail in its wonderful trail on the whale’s tail ,

Many thanks to David Walliams and Dav Pilkey. Please understand the joy that Gangsta Granny, Billionaire Boy, Dogman and Captain Underpants Conor and Darragh gave. They could barely catch their breath because they told us everything about the chapter they had just read. I really need both of you to understand the joy that we enjoyed your work and how it shaped your sense of humor.

Many thanks to the Foo Fighters. We love your music. For Conor it is “The Pretender”, for Darragh “My Hero” and for Carla “Everlong”. We all love “Everlong” and Dave Grohl, you will never know how much “Everlong” will get me through the dark days. Honorable mentions also go to Led Zeppelin’s “Immigrant Song” for Conor, “Thunderstruck” by AC / DC for Darragh and Pat Shortt for “Jumbo Breakfast Roll” for Carla. Carla certainly had a diverse taste in music.

Many thanks to everyone in the Happy Feet Crèche. Carla loved you all and I have no doubt that you loved them all. She brought this love home and I adored her. Please understand that the precious moments you spend with children shape them for us parents and thank you for your time with Carla.

Many thanks to Scoil Chrónáin. You helped us develop two great young men in Conor and Darragh. Many thanks to all of the fantastic friends the boys knew from there, and I’m really sorry that the parents must have had such difficult conversations. Thank you for all play dates.

Thank you very much, Pauline Hanlon, you were and are a big part of our family.

Many thanks to the person I only met briefly and whose name I don’t know. You worked with the Lego Club in Citywest this summer, and Darragh felt you and your help were able to build a Lego universe, and God tried. You may never understand your impact on all of these children, but thank you. I hope you hear this message. You need to understand how wonderful you are and how wonderful you made Darragh feel.

Thank you very much, Rathcoole Boys. I hope a big club with big sponsorship comes in for the club because it deserves all the support it can get because it supports our children and our community. Each one of you is really great. Dave, Owen and Adrian, you made Conor feel like a superstar and we thank you for it. Darragh had also made good progress in the academy and was almost ready for his big comeback. I hope you all understand how much you make up a big part of every child’s life if they have ever been drawn to green and white. Please continue this wonderful work.

I can’t mention everyone, but I hope these examples allow you to see it from a parent’s perspective. I hope you can understand how each of you helped us with Conor, Darragh and Carla. Please continue your work on behalf of all parents.

I would like to personally thank a few: I would like to thank the emergency services that participated last Friday. In particular, there was a firefighting team that I don’t know, so I hope they hear that. They entered the house with me and knew when to enter and when to withdraw. They understood my grief and I thank them for doing it. Even one of the team, which I think was the leader, gave me a lot of clarity in the middle of the madness. You know who you are and I want to thank you.

I would like to thank James and Edel at Hotel 44. In the past few days, I’ve thanked you almost as often as Edel Teapots did, but I can never thank you enough.

Many thanks to my neighbors Gavin and Audrey. You were awesome. Gavin, you were next to me when I opened the door and entered the house and I’m so sorry, but I was so thankful that you were next to me.

Thank you to everyone in the estate for your support and everyone in the community. It’s a really great community.

Many thanks to the Newcastle Community Group. Thank you to everyone who signed a condolence book. I will read any of your messages.

Many thanks to Chief Superintendent Finbar Murphy. Thank you and your team for tackling this tragedy.

I want to thank our family connection, Niamh. You were a stone to me

Many thanks to all Garda teams. Thank you for your dignity and understanding. I would like to mention Margaret Bolster as if you said that you would treat Conor, Darragh and Carla as if they were your own children. I found great peace in it, so thanks.

To Amy in the morgue. Thank you, you know why, but you may never understand how much that meant so much to me. Thank you.

Many thanks to our funeral director Michael Cunningham and your entire team. Your compassion and your kindness have given us great comfort. Thanks again to Fr. Kevin and Fr. John and everyone else involved in this ministry.

Many thanks to my working family, Sodexo. I really want to answer all of my colleagues who wrote to me. Forgive me for not doing this before. The support you have shown me over the past few days has been phenomenal. Thanks to Julie and thanks to Aidan for your support.

Many thanks to my family, Mc Ginley and Morley. My thoughts are with Conor, Darragh and Carra’s godmothers and I thank you all for your love and your support for your godchildren.

Many thanks to all of our friends and everyone who has helped with our home in the past few days. Many thanks to Michelle and Conrad, Darren and Kieran for everything. Thank you mom and dad for completely ignoring me when I arrived with the kids and showered all your love and affection for Conor, Darragh and Carla. Thank you all.

I have promises to keep and that will drive me. Conor announced at Christmas that he wanted to set up a YouTube channel. I promised to help him and I will do it for him. I promised Darragh to train at Rathcoole Boys, so apologize to the club that from now on you may never get me out. And I promised Carla a snowman, the place will be filled with snowmen every time it snows.

I’ll handle it. We often misuse words. When Ireland lost a match, I always said that my heart was broken. I now know what that really means. We as a family have a broken heart. Only with your help, support and friendship can we put our hearts together in any way, but we will be broken forever.

Conor, Darragh and Carla. I love you, I love you, I love you.

advertisement