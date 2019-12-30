advertisement

media_play

“We always have to think about the future”: Berejiklian at fireworks in New York

December 31, 2019. NSW Prime Minister Gladys Berejiklian speaks to reporters in Sydney as NSW in the Southern Ranges, Illawarra and the ACT is exposed to an extreme fire hazard. There is a high risk of fire in the surrounding regions – including Sydney, the Hunter and the far south coast. Ms. Berejiklian is asked if she feels “comfortable” to continue with the city’s planned NYE fireworks display. “Many of us have mixed feelings about this evening. It is important that we are a resilient state and look to the future with optimism, ”says MS Berejiklian. “I don’t want to take a second from the deep sense of loss and tragedy of many people across the state, including ourselves, because if a member of the RFS family dies in such tragic circumstances, it will have a profound impact on all of us.” (AAP Video / Michael Wade)

advertisement