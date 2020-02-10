advertisement

We old coders don’t tend to worry too much about things that may never affect us, but I’ve kept an eye out for stories about coronaviruses.

My heart goes out to the citizens of Wuhan, where this unfortunate epidemic began. The measures that the Chinese authorities have imposed on a city of 11 million inhabitants are severe. They are doing their best to contain the virus.

It would therefore be appropriate for journalists and presenters to apply their work with the same rigor.

Wuhan is not the epicenter of this epidemic.

The word epicenter is a geological term describing the point on the surface of the Earth above the focus of an earthquake. The people of Wuhan have enough problems without the media also imposing an earthquake on them.

Epicenter was first seen in the 1880s. Break it down into its components and it shows up. The center comes from the Greek kentron, which means acute point or stationary point. Epi is also from Greek, epi, meaning on or above.

Newshounds believe that “epicenter” adds drama, or that it seems technical and intelligent. It actually makes them feel like they don’t know what they’re talking about.

It’s embarassing. They are journalists, language professionals. Words are the basic tools of the trade, but they choose the wrong ones. It is the equivalent of a carpenter selecting a screwdriver to drive a nail.

In any case, we don’t need a word for the center of the center.

The center does not take a qualifier. Expressions such as “the exact center” or “absolute center” simply mean the same thing as “center”. Just as the highest mountain is not described as “the absolute highest” or “exactly the highest”. It is simply the highest.

Online dictionaries are beginning to attach secondary significance to the epicenter. Let us first list the geological term, before explaining that the word is used to describe the center of the center. Sometimes they deign to add “informal” to this secondary meaning.

I have often complained that dictionaries think their job is to reflect what people say. And I have sympathy, they must explain what we hear or read. But they do not protect meanings enough. Explain by all means that the epicenter is used to designate the center of the center, but specify that it is incorrect.

So yes, I worry about the spread of this thing. There is an epidemic of incorrect use of epicenters sweeping the world. Be careful. Avoid getting infected.

Word of the week

Selenite (name)

An old word for a supposed inhabitant of the moon. EG: “Even the Selenites know that the epicenter is not the center of the center.”

Read the last Oh my word! every Saturday in The Courier.

