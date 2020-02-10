advertisement

KAMPALA – Wava Broadcasting Services (WBS TV) has hired a recruitment agency to recruit staff as the station plans to return to the waves.

Internship Agency Uganda Limited, which is located on land 52 Bombo Road-Esami Center, Opp YMCA. In Kampala published an announcement to fill 130 positions in the new television channel.

The positions advertised include technical directors (02), main control room operators (03), audio operators (03), photo studio operators (09), floor managers (03), storage, producers (11) and assistant producers (12). . Others are screenwriters (11), television journalists (10), editors and assistant editors (31), makeup artists and hairdressers (02). The ad also includes clothing stylists (02), ing. Operators (12), graphic designer, video editors (14), IT manager, hosts (12) and live video / graphics operator (03).

“All applicants must specify the vacant position. Each candidate must apply for only one position. Each candidate must submit, an application, a CV with academic documents in a single file in pdf format. Detailed job details can be obtained via www.internshipagencyug.com, ”says the announcement in part.

Sources have revealed that the television owner, Professor Gordon Wavamunno, has earmarked one billion shillings to install the new television channel.

On December 14, 2016, WBS TV ceased to function as a public broadcaster after being placed in receivership for tax arrears of 7.2 billion shillings by URA.

It was then sold to Kwese Sports, a mainland sports television.

