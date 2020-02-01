advertisement

It will have a football field, a cinema, a wine cellar, a billiard room and will likely cost Wayne Rooney £ 20 million.

The Rams’ captain and lavish new home for the former Manchester United star is under construction about an hour’s drive from Derby.

advertisement

The large house is under construction on the edge of Knutsford in Cheshire.

A large garage for Rooney’s collection of luxury cars will be part of the luxury complex, as will a swimming pool and two fishing lakes.

When he wants a kickabout, there will be a large artificial field in the back garden as well as a lounge area and changing rooms.

But Rooney – who made an impressive start to his Rams career – was prevented from installing spotlights due to the rural location of his mansion.

Wayne Rooney’s 20 million pound mansion nearing completion

(Image: Andy Stenning / Daily Mirror)

It appeared last year that Rooney, 34, paid more than £ 4 million to a Cheshire real estate developer to build his new £ 20 million mansion.

The Rooneys are currently living in a nearby 5 million pound house, but are expected to move into their new 40 acre estate later this year.

Rooney is said to have accumulated a fortune of £ 82 million from his salaries, real estate portfolio and sponsorship arrangements over the years.

His real estate portfolio also includes a vast £ 5 million villa in Barbados, which he rents for £ 25,000 per week and a waterfront apartment for £ 320,000 in Florida.

.

advertisement