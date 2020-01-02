advertisement

Derby County 2 Barnsley 1

Wayne Rooney’s arrival in Derby would have looked like a gimmick, but his debut proved that he will have a decisive impact on the championship. Although he had a hand on both goals against Barnsley, his most obvious effect was that of a leader on the pitch.

There was no strength or pace for his performance, instead he relied on his cunning, cunning, and reach. Jack Marriott and Martyn Waghorn scored a goal for Derby, both sides of an Elliott-Simoes equalizer, with Rooney at the center of both goals.

The player trainer was used at the top of a midfield diamond and wore the captain armband worn by Irish defender Richard Keogh, who had been fired after a car crash after a team breakdown. Rooney is in Derby to give a better example. The most important newcomer in the club’s history replaces record player Krystian Bielik, who was banned against Charlton.

The noise level increased when the ball went close to the England goal scorer as he tried to loosen up in the game. Part of Rooney’s job is to complete his coaching badge and be an important part of Derby’s staff in the back room. It was evident from the way he placed the midfield without ever getting close to the action. He looked more like a coach than a player. Not that anyone should be surprised at the fact that they haven’t played for 74 days.

The start should have come when Waghorn broke through the left wing and Marriott offered a perfect cross, but from 12 meters the striker showed no composure when he sent the ball far.

It was a lesson to Rooney that his teammates aren’t as good as he’s used to in England. He regularly found space to collect the ball, but was rarely spotted by anyone in white.

A sign from Rooney’s coach was seen when Marriott scored a long shot after going through one on one. After the ball slipped over the post, Rooney Marriott scolded him for his mistakes in finishing and showed that he’s not only the star of the show, but also the director.

Moments later, Rooney proved worthy when he scored a dangerous free kick from a low position for Marriott to send the ball into the bottom corner for his first goal in 18 games. Rooney did not attend the ceremony, but pumped his fist toward the bank as he received praise from a grateful crowd.

Barnsley had a rare counterattack five minutes after the break, with Simoes kicking home from a close-range rebound after the original shot was stopped. It was a first professional goal for the striker, who came from Manchester United a year ago.

Rooney should have hit shortly afterwards when he saw himself not marked on the edge of the six-yard field, but made no connection with a header, but bounced the cross far off his right shoulder. Despite his inability to quit, fans gathered with more chants aimed at their captain, who now had to say a few harsh words.

There’s nothing Rooney loves more than a Crossfield pass, and he regularly shot one from left to right, and Andre Wisdom is 40 yards away. The intention was achieved when Wisdom controlled the ball, drove towards the penalty area and Waghorn pulled a pass back to steer into the corner from near the penalty area.

Rooney continued to advance after Waghorn’s retreat and was number 10 behind a single striker. It is a role he is more used to and from which he can exert greater influence in a derby attack. He was often left behind in open play.

The reason for changing his role could have been a bit easier as Rooney looked tired and pushing him out of the middle would allow him to prepare for the 90th minute. Philip Cocu realizes that he needs his captain on the field whenever possible.

A second win in a row for Derby brought them 10 points from the drop zone and looked up. While Barnsley is in second place from the bottom and has had a difficult second part of the season after the fight for chances. – Guardian

