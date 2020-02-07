advertisement

Wayne Pivac is preparing for the biggest game of his coaching career on an afternoon in Dublin when the weather is likely to be the worst. The new Welsh national team started with a sweeping win over Italy last Saturday, but knows that this was a tea party compared to what his team could expect two years ago against the last team they defeated in the Six Nations ,

Pivac has fond memories of the Aviva Stadium, where the Scarlets team he coached won the 2017 Pro12 final against Munster 46-22, but Saturday will be significantly different in terms of exposure and intensity.

He has made a personnel change from the side that defeated Italy 42-0. Nick Tompkins started at 13 after scoring a goal from the bench, and George North switched to the wing, where Johnny McNicholl switched to the substitutes.

“It will be a step up and a serious challenge in the back yard of Ireland,” said Pivac. “It will be a real test to see where we are and how much work we have to do to play the game under pressure.” We will have a positive attitude: Without one you will not score. “

Pivac will speak to Romain Poite, a referee who has a reputation for rewarding the dominant crush after raising concerns at World Rugby about some decisions made against Wales last weekend when Pontypool-born Luke Pearce was born Game denied responsible. Wales felt they should have received more scrummaging rewards, which is why the front row remained unchanged.

“We had clarity after sending clips to World Rugby,” said Pivac. “I will speak to the referee and it is important that we understand where he will come from in the scrum and breakdown. We only ask for a square crowd. “

Pivac said he resisted the temptation to name an unchanged team because Tompkins was hit against Italy by the bank when he came on eleven minutes out of the center when McNicholl suffered a head injury, and then at the final at twelve twenty-eight Minutes when he attempted to revive a team that had strayed.

“We felt we couldn’t miss Nick, and George played well,” said Pivac. “Nick reproduced what we saw in training. He behaves well and is a real professional. It is very impressive. “

Tompkins, who had qualified for Wales through a grandmother born in Wrexham, was already nicknamed Neil.

“Alun Wyn Jones spoke to Owen Farrell [Tompkins’ Saracens club mate] and noticed that Neil was a good boy,” headquarters said. “Owen didn’t understand what he was going to do until he realized Alun Wyn had misunderstood my name, so unfortunately Neil stays here.

“I wasn’t expecting to play for Wales or international rugby since England never contacted me. When the time came, there was no chance, I would say no, and it’s a dream to start.” Ireland’s last defeat in the Six nations faced Wales last March, arriving in Cardiff with a chance to win the title but leaving it behind when their hosts celebrated a Grand Slam, an experience that still annoys Irish captain Johnny Sexton.

“Every time you lose playing for Ireland, it never leaves you. You think about it a lot and that was one of those days. We are playing against a team that is being coached by someone else, which means that it is new. We got used to Warren Gatland’s style of play: we had problems and we had some great fights. We know Wayne Pivac from when he coached the Scarlets, so we have an idea of ​​how they will play. “

