The All Valley Karate Championship is coming to Broadway as the cult film “The Karate Kid” from 1984 is transformed into a stage musical, as the producers of the Kinoshita Group announced on Wednesday.

Japanese director Amon Miyamoto will lead the project and work on a book by screenwriter “Karate Kid”, Robert Mark Kamen. Drew Gasparini will write music and lyrics for the production, while Keone and Mari Madrid will choreograph. Kumiko Yoshii and Michael Wolk are producers.

“Never in my wildest dreams would I have thought that this little film would look the way it is for generations,” said Kamen in a statement. “And beyond my wildest dreams, I thought what started as a love letter to my devotion to Okinawan karate and the man who taught me would become a full-blown Broadway musical. But here it is. I’m there. And we hope that what comes on stage brings the same joy and relevance that The Karate Kid has brought to countless children and their parents over the past 35 years. Imagine that. “

The original “karate kid” was played by Ralph Macchio as Daniel LaRusso, a teen who is taught karate by Mr. Miyagi (Pat Morita) to defend himself against bullies and win the local karate championship. Miyagi does this through seemingly irrelevant and subordinate tasks, best known through the “wax-on-wax-off” technique, and teaches Daniel important lessons on personal balance.

The film became a box office success, with three sequels and a 2010 remake of Jackie Chan and Jaden Smith. In 2018, YouTube announced a new online series titled “Cobra Kai,” which continued the series with Macchio and William Zabka, who played Daniel’s rival, Johnny Lawrence.

“I was inspired to do a stage adaptation of” The Karate Kid “because it tells a story that we need in this advancing” Age of Division “as our society becomes increasingly globalized,” said Miyamoto. “The sweet contradiction of” The Karate Kid “is that the true nature of karate, as the show says, is” not to attack. “Not to hurt, not to win, but to let opposing energies play and come into grace a conclusion that allows dignity and respect for everyone. “

“I am very happy to show this dynamic with a visual and movement style that cannot be seen on Broadway. I want to introduce a new generation to this powerful story – through the immediate, visceral magic that a good musical can exert through theater, music and dance. “

The casting for the musical is in progress and the production dates will be announced at a later date.

