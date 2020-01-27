advertisement

MELBOURNE, Australia – When the tie-breaker ended with the fourth set, Stan Wawrinka tapped his right temple with his index finger. He probably suspected that he had his opponent exactly where he wanted him at the Australian Open.

On the way to a fifth sentence.

Wawrinka came back to win the quarter-finals at Melbourne Park, where he won the championship in 2014, 6-2, 2-6, 4-6, 7-6 (2) and 2-6 against Daniil Medvedev.

This was Wawrinka’s 51st career fifth, which marks the sixth highest record in men’s tennis history, and his 29th such victory. The four-part Medvedev? He is now 0-6 when he goes the distance.

Think of this as an asset to age and experience.

Wawrinka is 34, Medvedev 23. Wawrinka has a total of three Grand Slam titles and is now on his way to his 18th major quarter-finals. Medvedev’s only run to this slam stage took place in Flushing Meadows last September before losing to Rafael Nadal in the final with five sets.

This depended on the completion of the fourth set when Wawrinka scored the tiebreaker’s last three points.

Medvedev started to wither, part of the game, when he gave 12 out of 13 points.

This stretch included a pause in the first game of the last set when Medvedev sent a forehand long.

The Wawrinka with the 15th seed next meets Alexander Zverev No. 7 or Andrey Rublev No. 17. They should play their game in the fourth round on Monday evening.

The second quarter-finals this half will be two-place runner-up at the French Open, Dominic Thiem, against the winner of the highly anticipated Monday showdown between Rafael Nadal and Nick Kyrgios.

The men’s quarter-finals will be played on Tuesday against Canadian champion Novak Djokovic (32nd Milos Raonic) and American Roger Federer (100th Tennys Sandgren).

After beating Gael Monfils 10th on Monday 6-2, 6-4, 6-4 – “Simply to say, it was by far the best performance he had in this tournament,” said Thiem, he plans to sit back and watch Nadal vs. Nadal Kyrgios on TV.

Safe for scouting purposes, but also for the expected entertainment value.

After losing a second consecutive final to Roland Garros against Nadal in June, Thiem did not win another game in a Grand Slam tournament in 2019. At Wimbledon and the US Open, he lost the first round. But now he’s in his first quarter-final at Melbourne Park.

On the women’s side there was also a debut quarter-final of the Australian Open: No. 28 Anett Kontaveit from Estonia took the victory over 18-year-old Iga Swiatek from Poland 6: 7 (4: 7: 5), 7-5, despite two interruptions when serving for the match.

“Very pleased that she found a way to get through. I mean, it was not so easy to see, ”said Kontaveit coach Nigel Sears. “A bit of an emotional roller coaster ride. Make sure to test me today. “

Kontaveit, who was 0-3 in the fourth round with majors, will next play the two-time main champion and in 2018 the vice champion of the Australian Open, Simona Halep.

“Spiritually,” said Halep after her 6: 4: 6: 4 win against Elise Mertens. “I think I did a great job today.”

Another two-time Grand Slam title winner advanced to the quarter-finals when Garbiñe Muguruza eliminated ninth Kiki Bertens 6-3, 6-3.

Muguruza won the French Open 2016 and 2017 Wimbledon. For the first time since the French Open 2014, it has not been sown in a Grand Slam tournament.

Now she meets either Angelique Kerber – the only former champion in Melbourne who is still in the women’s field – or Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova.

