Storm Brendan brought heavy rain, strong wind and surging seas to the communities on the west coast of Ireland and the UK on January 13th. The Met Office issued a yellow weather warning for Northern Ireland and the western parts of Great Britain, including the Scottish and Welsh coasts. In Saltcoats, the railway line had to be closed due to strong winds, the waves were blowing on the tracks. The video here shows waves crashing onto a street in Ardrishaig in Scotland. Ireland’s Met Eireann weather service reported gusts of wind at a weather station on the south coast and over 16mm of rain at a weather station on the south west coast. Status Orange wind warnings have been introduced for all counties in the Republic of Ireland, with Status Red warnings operating for marine areas. Met Eireann warned of coastal flooding and storm surges. Photo credit: Donald Bowness via Storyful

