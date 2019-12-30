advertisement

Mike Watkins had 19 points and 10 rebounds, Lamar Stevens also added 19 points, and No. 20 Penn State split from the past by visiting Cornell 90-59 on Sunday.

It was the second two-doubles of the season for Watkins, who shot 9 for 10.

Myreon Jones added for the Nittany Lions, who improved to 11-2 and won their 13th consecutive home game, dating back to last season.

Jimmy Boeheim led the fight with Cornell with 17 points on 5-of-19 shooting. Terrance McBride added 12 for the Big Red, who dropped to 1-10 and dropped their 10th in a row after winning their season opener against Binghamton.

This was Cornell’s 53rd straight loss against a ranked team.

Cornell’s Dean Noll was whistled for a flagrant 1 foul with 9:26 left in the first half for an elbow to Jamari Wheeler’s face. After the foul, Watkins hit a jumper, Jones followed with a 3-goalie and Penn State’s lead was 29-14.

After an empty offensive possession by the Big Red, Watkins finished an alley hell and Stevens passed the length of the court for a 33-14 advantage.

Penn State led 45-29 at halftime thanks in large part to Watkins’ senior squad at 16 points.

Boeheim outscored Cornell by 11 but missed seven of his 11 hits in the first half.

Izaiah Brockington (11 points) started the second half in place of Wheeler, who never returned to the game.

Brockington made an immediate impact when converting a difficult scheme as the Nittany Lions quickly rebounded 54-34.

Cornell later missed three straight shots and Penn State went ahead 61-36 after a three-point play by Brockington.

The Big Red continued to struggle with their shooting and trailed 62-38 with 12:23 left. They were just 14 of 36 with Boeheim hitting just 5 of 17 on their way to a 24-point deficit.

Jones eventually hit a 3-goalie on the cover of an 8-0 lead and Penn State’s advantage was suddenly 70-38 with 9:24 left.

