Kerry 1-10 Waterford 4-23

New Waterford manager Liam Cahill said he was disappointed with the announcement of Phillip O’Mahony’s retirement between the counties, but said his decision should be respected after Waterford’s comfortable 22-point victory over Kerry on Sunday.

“Of course I’m disappointed, but Phillip is well aware of the demands and commitment at this level, so it is understandable that he has been a loyal helper to Waterford in recent years if he wants to leave,” said Cahill of the announcement last Friday regarding O’Mahony.

Cahill was delighted with his team’s win in the “Dead Rubber” Munster Senior Hurling League in Tralee when his team took the lead in the second half with only 0: 11 to 1: 5.

“There was a much better use in the second half of our pre-game remarks. I would, however, give Kerry some credit for how they came to us towards the end of the first half of the year.

“We will now work with the Fitzgibbon Cup teams to ensure that players can do it before the league begins. So far, however, I have been very pleased with the attitude and respect of the players,” said Cahill early in his tenure , In a much improved second half of the game, Waterford was able to break away from a strenuous kingdom because the golf in the class was all too obvious.

Stephen Bennett scored 1-9 for Waterford when they were better off in the second half. Kerry’s Shane Conway almost matched Bennett’s total personal score and the Fitzgibbon star was the home team’s top performer at 1: 8.

Kerry: M Stackpoole: S. Weir, B. Murphy, E. Leen; C O’Keeffe, M Boyle, E Murphy; S Sheehan, S Nolan; M Leane (0-1), F Mackessy, Colum Harty; J Conway (0-1), S Conway (1-8, 0-7 exempt), M Slattery.

Subs: D Hunt for Leen (35 + 1 minutes), D O’Donoghue for Nolan (54), D Shanahan for E Murphy (62), B Barrett for Harty and P Boyle for Slattery (both 66).

Waterford: S O’Brien; S Fives, C Prunty, S McNulty; C Lyon (1-1), K Power (0-1), J Henley; M O’Brien (0-2), A Gleeson (0-4, 0-2 exempt); T. Barron, D. Lyons (1-0), N. Montgomery (0-3); S Ryan (0-1), S Bennett (1-9, 0-5 exempt, 0-3 ’65’s), C Dunford (0-1).

Subs: D Hutchinson (1-1) for Ryan (h-t), C Gleeson for Henley and P Hogan for Dunford (both 48 minutes), M Kearney for Barron (56) and S Roche for Montgomery (65).

Referee: R McGann (Clare)

