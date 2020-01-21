advertisement

January 21, 2020 11:33 PM EST

IRMO, SC (WOLO) – A community in the Midlands says they don’t want to keep up with the electricity because of a possible increase in their wastewater bill.

Irmo residents say that if their wastewater bill rises to $ 100 a month, they will flush money into the drain.

“I don’t like the idea of ​​paying $ 100 in sewage fees,” said Laura Carson. “I find that problematic. I love my house, I love living in New Friarsgate, but I’m not inclined to recommend people to move to this area if that’s the price. “

Blue Granite Water president Donald Denton says more than half of the increase is accounted for by an invoice the company has provided to residents for two years.

“Is the combination of payments that we make to municipalities, communities that are overdue, like the city of Columbia,” said Denton. “We don’t earn incrementally.”

People came to Irmo’s city council meeting on Tuesday evening to express their disappointment with the possible price increase.

“I don’t want to pay for that,” said Carson. “I don’t want my water bill to be more than my electricity bill. It’s ridiculous.”

The rest of the increase is expected to flow towards a four-year improvement plan.

“These assets will increase the longevity of these assets and help improve their day-to-day operations,” said Denton.

There will be a public hearing before this increase can take effect.

The first is in Lexington on Monday, January 27th. The second meeting is in Irmo on Thursday.

