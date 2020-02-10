advertisement

A large family playground in Lovely Banks has room for toys and more.

Luxurious living awaits you on the spacious property. It features a spa and a mineral pool with a water slide and panoramic views of Geelong and the bay.

advertisement

RELATED: Which Buyers Are Planning For Dimmey’s Buildings

Buyers take advantage of the opportunity on the outskirts

Big plans became known when the website was sold

If you don’t feel like it anymore, you can retreat to the underground home cinema, the games room or the impressive outdoor playground.

The 30 Kulina Drive has space for 16 cars, including six parking spaces in an impressive tandem garage. Adult toys are also welcome.

Hayeswinckle, Drysdale agent Luke Bennett, listed the six-bedroom, five-bathroom house for $ 1.75 to 1.85 million.

Located on 1.73 hectares of land, it offers 1131 square meters of interior space on two levels.

Mr. Bennett said the elevated position provided great views over the city and Corio Bay.

“It’s a sensational family home that takes you to a whole new level,” said Bennett.

“It is on 4.3 hectares and there is something that impresses every family member.

“It offers panoramic views of the bay, a pool and spa, and a three-phase power workshop.”

The design offers impressive views from several living areas and three of the bedrooms on the main level, all with access to the deck.

Large windows are an essential feature of the open kitchen, dining and living area, which is connected to a closed entertainment area, a surrounding terrace and the pool.

The high-end amenities in the kitchen include a hot water tap, a Miele stove and a steam oven, as well as a large walk-in pantry.

A separate family room has a built-in bar with stone slabs.

On the ground floor there is the cinema room with projector and screen, a rumpus room, a versatile play room, a garage for six cars and a storage room.

There is also a double garage with a guest toilet and internal access and the impressive work shed. It has space for eight vehicles and has an office with a kitchenette and bathroom.

advertisement