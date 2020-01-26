advertisement

A desperate search is underway to find a four-year-old boy who is missing on his family property in East Gippsland.

The water police, dog group, air force base, search and rescue services and other agencies have teamed up to search for the child on the 88-acre lot on Waterholes Road, who has been missing since Saturday, 1:30 p.m.

More than 200 people are involved in the search, including Australian Armed Forces personnel who are in the area due to the recent bushfires.

The police have released a picture of Jean.

media_cameraMissing four year old Jean Patrick Everleigh.

It is said that he has red hair and freckles and is probably wearing black pants and a light blue shirt.

Waterholes is about 25 km north of Bairnsdale and is surrounded by forest.

It has a population of 11.

Anyone who sees Jean or has information about his whereabouts is asked to contact Triple Zero (000).

