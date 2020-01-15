advertisement

In a 2012 University of Victoria Pacific Institute for Climate Solutions (DES) white paper published, which examined both private and public district energy systems, including Whistler’s DES system, Resort Municipality of Whistler (RMOW) employees estimated The energy costs for heat pump systems (hydropower plus DES fees) would amount to approximately 84 percent of the energy costs for hot water heating with an electrical baseboard (only hydropower).

What was not mentioned was the associated cost of capital for installing heat pump systems compared to the cost of capital for installing hot water heating systems with electrical baseboards.

The cost of parts and labor to install the hot water heater for the electrical baseboard is approximately $ 5,000 compared to the estimated $ 35,000 for installing a heat pump system: $ 30,000 more for the heat pump system.

The cost of capital for the 100 square meter machine room for the heat pump system in my townhouse is $ 300 per square foot. is about $ 30,000. Water heaters for electrical water heating systems with baseboards can usually be installed in a cabinet with a size of 4 square meters. At $ 30,000 per square foot, the capital cost of water heating with an electrical baseboard is approximately $ 1,200. $ 28,800 more for the heat pump system.

In terms of operating costs, the average value of water costs in my most recent annual billing cycle was $ 126 / month, 50% of which was for space and hot water. $ 63. DES fees were $ 48 per month with an average monthly energy cost of $ 110. Based on estimates by RMOW employees, installing a baseboard electrical water heater would increase the $ 21 / month energy cost (water cost) by $ 131 / month overall compared to $ 110 / month energy cost (water cost plus DES fees ) for the heat pump system: $ 21 less energy cost for the heat pump system.

Maintenance costs rated “critical” for the heat pump system average $ 50 per month compared to $ 0 for hot water heating with an electrical base: $ 50 more per month for the heat pump system.

The 10-year replacement cost for the two heaters for the heat pump system is estimated at $ 7,500, compared to an estimated 10-year replacement cost of $ 1,500 for the water heater for the electric baseboard heating system: $ 62.50 / month compared to $ 12.50 / month and $ 50 / month more for the heat pump system.

The above operating costs do not include the cost of repairs and the replacement of system components such as the heat pump. The costs for repairs and the replacement of components for the hot water heating of the electric baseboard are minimal.

When analyzing capital and operating costs, water heating the electric baseboard costs $ 58,800 less to install and $ 79 / month to operate than the heat pump system.

Regarding (being) green, the DES White Paper concluded that “the development of DE systems can only be justified on the basis of narrowly focused ‘lower carbon emissions’, particularly in BC with its low carbon flow.”

Whistler’s eagerness to be environmentally friendly at all costs appears to have prevented a due diligence process that would have included at least a financial cost-benefit analysis.

District Energy’s white paper states that systems regulated by political bodies do not provide the same level of customer protection, especially if the regulator is the owner of the system and has a monopoly, or if the political body may not adequately perform its fiduciary duties , (In contrast to a water or wastewater customer, in which almost all users choose taxpayers, the small customer base of a municipal system has little influence.)

Ultimately, Whistler’s eagerness to be green has resulted in affordable housing with a heating system that is unaffordable to operate and maintain, which is a financial burden on Whistler residents. Whistler Housing Authority is there to help.

David MacPhail // Whistler

