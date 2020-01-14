advertisement

National Water and Sewerage Corporation (NWSC) has new board members (PHOTO / PML Daily)

KAMPALA – Minister of Water and Environment Sam Cheptoris inaugurated four new members of the NWSC board of directors in the NWSC IREC building in Bugolobi.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Cheptoris expressed his joy at the excellent levels of service delivery and management of NWSC.

“I am extremely satisfied with the performance of NWSC and appreciate the strategic direction that the previous board of directors provided to the management team. I implore you to work to serve more Ugandans as we work for access to clean water for all, ”he said.

He called on new board members to use previous successes of the outgoing board as the foundation for exemplary performance and new boundaries within the company.

“Nothing was illegal in the process of recruiting new board members, as I read in some media reports. The terms of the President and the Vice-President continue until the middle of the year. We followed a very rigorous selection process to select the other new members of the board of directors.

NWSC Board Chair Dr. Eng Christopher Ebal welcomed the new board members. He thanked the Minister for having exercised his mandate under the Water Act to constitute new members of the board of directors for the continuity of activities at the NWSC.

On behalf of the Board, he reiterated their commitment to provide strategic and strategic direction to the leadership of NWSC.

Eng Ebal called on the new board to get used to the legal framework, to demonstrate teamwork, tolerance, fair and inclusive when implementing policies, to be efficient and effective in its mandate.

NWSC MD Dr. Eng Silver Mugisha applauded the previous board for strategic leadership, oversight and policy that have helped the company achieve the following goals in the past 5 years;

Increase in connections from 270,000 customers to 650,000, increase in turnover from 150B to 445B, NWSC used to extend 80 km of water pipes every F / Y. The company now deposits 2,800 km per year, the excess for reinvestment increased from 38 billion to 96 billion and the total length of the network was 6,500 km. It is now 18,000 km long and has an asset base of 650 billion to today 3.1 billion.

According to Dr. Mugisha, the NWSC law mandates the board of directors as the NWSC’s decision-making body that oversees the CEO and the management team.

He said the outgoing board of directors, in quorum, approved the business plan, strategic direction, budgets and performance contracts with the government, among other policy documents that have enabled the company to ” achieve exceptional results.

“Service delivery is a moving target! As we implement projects, the population continues to grow and therefore the demand for services.

The company works for 100% access to drinking water and sanitation services for all, contributes significantly to environmental protection and CSR initiatives.

NWSC Board of Directors

Chairman of the Board, Dr. Eng Christopher Ebal

Vice President – Ms. Ruth Kanyarunju

Rt. Col Stephen Mwesige Basaliza– Crew member

Onyiru Sarah– Crew member

Runge George Muzungyo– Crew member

Racheal Kiconco Mbabazi

Ms. Faridah Mpiima Mayanja-Crew member

Dr. Eng Silver Mugisha– MD

Edith Kateete- Deputy Managing Director Board of Directors / Company Secretary

