The Producers Guild of America (PGA) announced its final nominations for television on Tuesday, raising Emmy hopes for 2020 while honoring numerous Emmy winners and nominations for 2019.

The name of the game has been changed in several categories. For drama series, this meant that not a single candidate from the previous year was repeated – for reasons of eligibility or for other reasons. HBO dominated the category with four of the five slots, including “Big Little Lies”, “Game of Thrones”, “Succession” and “Watchmen”. Netflix’s “The Crown” rounded off the category.

HBO’s “Barry” and Amazon Prime’s “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” both occupied places in comedy series, along with Amazon Prime’s “Fleabag”, HBO’s “Veep” and pop TV’s ascendant “Schitt’s Creek”.

In the live entertainment and talk TV category, only Dave Chappelle’s Netflix stand-up special “Sticks & Stones” broke the dominance of late-night talk and sketch comedy shows, and Comedy Central’s “The Daily Show” with Trevor Noah ”from HBO. Last week tonight with John Oliver, “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” from CBS and “Saturday Night Live” from NBC.

Similarly, Netflix’s “Incredible” continued as the current leader in Emmy-limited series. This was the only offer for 2020 in this category that included HBOs “Chernobyl” and “True Detective”, FXs “Fosse / Verdon” and Netflix’s “When” you see us. “

The winners of these categories will be announced at the Producers Guild Awards ceremony on January 18 at the Hollywood Palladium.

A full list of Tuesday’s PGA candidates can be found below.

The Norman Felton Award for outstanding producers of episodic television – drama

“Big Little Lies” (Season 2)

“The Crown” (Season 3)

“Game of Thrones” (Season 8)

“Succession” (Season 2)

“Watchmen” (Season 1)

The Danny Thomas Award for the outstanding producer of the episodic television comedy

“Barry” (Season 2)

“Fleabag” (Season 2)

“The Wonderful Woman Maisel” (Season 3)

“Schitt’s Creek” (Season 5)

“Veep” (Season 7)

The David L. Wolper Award for outstanding producers of television series

“Chernobyl”

“Fosse / Verdon”

“True detective”

“Incredible”

“When you see us”

The award for outstanding producers of television or streaming films

“American son”

“Apollo: Missions to the Moon”

“Black Mirror: Striking Vipers”

“Deadwood: The Movie”

“El Camino: A Breaking Bad Film”

The award for the outstanding producer of non-fiction

“30 for 30” (season 10)

“60 minutes” (season 51, season 52)

“Neverland leave”

“Queer Eye” (Season 3, Season 4)

“Surviving R. Kelly” (Season 1)

The award for outstanding producers of Live Entertainment & Talk Television

“The Daily Show with Trevor Noah” (Season 25)

“Dave Chappelle: Sticks & Stones”

“Last Week Tonight With John Oliver” (Season 6)

“The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” (Season 5)

“Saturday Night Live” (Season 45)

The award for the outstanding producer of game and competition television

“The Amazing Race” (Season 31)

“The Masked Singer” (Season 1)

“RuPaul’s Drag Race” (Season 11)

“Top Chef” (Season 16)

“The Voice” (Season 16, Season 17)

