HBO’s Watchmen was one of the best shows of 2019 – in the past decade. But appreciate this first season as it was probably the last one.

As the successor to the original graphic novel – instead of Zack Snyder’s film from 2009 – it breathed contemporary polemical life into a legendary story of politics, racism and patriotism.

In the first season, the fallout of Ozymandias’ alien massacre, the posthumous uprising of the Seventh Cavalry and of course Dr. Manhattan examines. But the show’s creator, Damon Lindelof, says he told the story he wanted to tell.

Usually the studios employed a new showrunner to take over and continue the show. But Lindelof – the brain behind Lost and The Leftovers – and the Watchmen show are so unique that the HBO bosses cannot see another season without him.

HBO program chief Casey Bloys told USA Today:

Damon is really thinking about what he wants to do. If there is an idea that inspires him for another season, another episode like a Fargo, True Detective [anthology] takes, or if he wants to do something completely different. We are very proud of Watchmen, but what interests me the most is what Damon wants to do.

Lindelof gave his blessing if HBO wanted to hire another writer / producer, but Bloys said, “It would be hard to imagine doing this without Damon.”

After the season one finale, more than a few threads got stuck. What will happen to Angela Abar? Is Adrian Veidt really punished for his crimes against humanity? These questions may need to be left to the imagination – but don’t lose all hope.

If I did another season of Watchmen I would have a really cool idea and justification for it. I don’t have both at the moment. That doesn’t mean that at some point they won’t come anymore.

In his daring debut in nine episodes, Watchmen brought a classic superhero story to important, insightful places – an exciting drama and an accusation against the turbulent culture of the USA.

Judy Berman of TIME wrote: “Lindelof’s Guardians are a lavish, resounding epic, a powerful but rarely cumbersome metaphor for American race relations, and a showcase for one of the greatest actresses of her generation waiting for a superhero-obsessed society. ‘

With earth-shattering twists and a flair for dynamic storytelling, Watchmen’s first season was a triumph – try it if you can.

