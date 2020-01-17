advertisement

HBO series Watchmen aired its latest episode last month and is unlikely to air another season.

The series was used as a follow-up to the DC Comics “ Watchmen ” series and received rave reviews and good ratings.

The series consisted of nine episodes, the first episode airing on October 20, 2019 and the final airing on December 15.

It was a solid show for HBO after the end of “ Game of Thrones ”. However, his future looks bleak since showrunner Damon Lindelof is not interested in continuing a second season.

“Where we left off with Damon is that he’s thinking about what he wants to do and I’m taking his lead on it,” HBO boss Casey Bloys told the Hollywood Reporter earlier this week. . “If he has an idea that interests him, then I’m excited; if he wants to do something else, that’s what I want to do.”

However, Lindelof told THR: “I don’t think I’m interested, nor do I think the audience is interested, ‘Let’s just do more of the same.’ Because then it wouldn’t be “Watchmen”. It requires a new idea. Maybe this idea will come from someone else. I would be 100% happy. “

Bloys has since added: “I think Damon did a brilliant job. It’s so much of his brain – obviously I know there was the underlying IP – but reinvention and the world are so much of his brain it’s hard to imagine someone else that doesn’t mean it can’t be done, but right now I’m just giving Damon the time he needs to think about what he wants to do, creatively, then. “

Bloys also told USA Today about Lindelof’s departure. Again, it doesn’t seem right for HBO to sue the Watchmen without their showrunner.

He said, “It’s really in Damon’s thinking about what he wants to do. If there’s any idea that got him excited about another season, another episode, maybe like a ‘Fargo’, ‘True Detective’ (anthology), or if he wants to do something completely different. We are very proud of “Watchmen”, but what interests me most is what Damon wants to do . “

According to the publication, Lindelof has “given my blessing” to HBO expected to continue a new chapter in the series with another writer-producer.

But Bloys concedes: “It would be hard to imagine doing it without Damon involved in one way or another.”

So, unfortunately, it looks like it could very well be the end of “Watchmen”.

The series was left on a cliffhanger, but many fans nonetheless found it to be an appropriate finale. They went to Twitter to say:

“HBO will not continue the second season of” Watchmen “after the creator retires.”

Goodbye My friend. You were perfect, it was necessary, and we thank you for your service. pic.twitter.com/LM4WiiuNNJ

– kyle a.b. (@kyalbr) January 16, 2020

I’m incredibly sad that #WatchmenHBO doesn’t have a second season, but there’s no denying that it ended perfectly. pic.twitter.com/XnbTpklLAp

– Jamie Jirak (@JamieCinematics) January 16, 2020

I’m great with that. It tells a complete story. I wouldn’t mind that a few years later, another creator tried a completely different sequel to Watchmen. https://t.co/PHZ41UkMbe

– Richard Newby (@RICHARDLNEWBY) January 16, 2020

#WatchmenHBO has been a breathtaking television season. I am disappointed that it does not return, but I would prefer that it be immortalized in its perfect form, leaving the astonishment of a vast and inexplicable universe forever engraved in our hearts. pic.twitter.com/Cl8ikMmr6k

– Gennefer Gross (@Gennefer) January 16, 2020

Watchmen is a standalone 32-year-old graphic novel. The series was quite brilliant and will be able to manage alone for 32 others.

– Melanie Dione (@themelaniedione) January 16, 2020

.

