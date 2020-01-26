advertisement

“Barry”, “Chernobyl” and “Song of Parkland” all win for HBO.

We’re two meager weeks away from the Oscars and as the race for the best picture gets tighter, the Emmy race couldn’t be more open. This does not mean that some conclusions can be drawn from the winter price cycle on television, but its importance remains to be seen.

On Saturday evening, the Directors Guild of America took center stage and celebrated the artists in their midst. It was a ceremony that Jimmy Hoffa could also love and was moderated by his director colleague Judd Apatow.

“That moves me a lot,” said Johan Renck, director of “Chernobyl”, about his award. “As a Swede, I really believe in the power of trade unions and organized work for justice and solidarity.”

HBO won the Dramatic Series (Nicole Kassell for “Watchmen”), the Comedy Series (Bill Hader for “Barry”), the Limited Series (Renck for “Chernobyl”) and the Children’s Programs (Amy Schatz for “Song of Parkland”) ” ).

Some of the DGA winners echoed the Emmy Awards in September and chose to honor people who were won or nominated in 2019. Hader’s victory comes after Harry Bradbeer, the director of Fleabag, takes Emmy home while Renck now has a DGA with his Emmy statuette. James Burrows and Andy Fisher, who directed ABC’s “Live in Front of a Studio Audience”, were successful in Variety / Talk / News / Sports – Specials after they had previously been supplanted by Netflix’s “Springsteen on Broadway”.

A curiosity in the comedy series category was the second consecutive DGA victory for Hader. Though he appears to be loved by the 18,000 DGA members and loves promoting Hader to direct director nominations for the Emmys over the past two years, the support wasn’t enough to win him on the big stage. While last directed by Emmy Bradbeer, last year went to Amy Sherman-Palladino from Prime Videos “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”.

Variety / shutterstock

However, the most interesting win of the evening was Kassell’s victory in the drama series, in which she displaced the other “Watchmen” director Stephen Williams along with two “Game of Thrones” directors and Mark Mylod, who was responsible for the direction of the spectacular season 2 finals of HBO’s “Succession”. (Yes, HBO had every nomination in the Drama Race.)

While “Game of Thrones” is dead and gone for the Emmys, Kassell vs. Williams vs. Mylod appears to be a showdown that will repeat itself in the future.

A full list of TV related DGA winners can be found below.

Dramatic series

Nicole Kassell

“Guardian” (HBO)

Episode: “It’s summer and we’re running out of ice”

Mark Mylod

“Succession” (HBO)

Episode: “This is not for tears”

David Nutter

“Game of Thrones” (HBO)

Episode: “The Last of the Starks”

Miguel Sapochnik

“Game of Thrones” (HBO)

Episode: “The Long Night”

Stephen Williams

“Guardian” (HBO)

Episode: “This extraordinary being”

Comedy series

Dan Attias

“The Wonderful Woman Maisel” (Prime Video)

“It’s the sixties, man!”

Bill Hader

“Barry” (HBO)

Episode: “Ronny / Lily”

David Mandel

“Veep” (HBO)

Episode: “Veep”

Amy Sherman Palladino

“The Wonderful Woman Maisel” (Prime Video)

Episode: “It’s Comedy or Kohl”

Daniel Palladino

“The Wonderful Woman Maisel” (Prime Video)

Episode: “Wonderful Radio”

Multitude / conversation / news / sport – specials

James Burrows and Andy Fisher

“Live in front of a studio audience: Norman Lear’s” All in the Family “and” The Jeffersons “(ABC)

Spike Jonze

“Aziz Ansari: Right Now” (Netflix)

Stan Lathan

“Dave Chappelle: Sticks & Stones” (Netflix)

Linda Mendoza

“Wanda Sykes: Not Normal” (Netflix)

Glenn Weiss

“The 91st Annual Academy Awards” (ABC)

TV films or limited series

Ava DuVernay

“When You See Us” (Netflix)

Vince Gilligan

“El Camino: A Breaking Bad Film” (Netflix)

Thomas Kail

“Fosse / Verdon” (FX)

Episode: “Nowadays”

Johan Renck

“Chernobyl” (HBO)

Minkie Spiro

“Fosse / Verdon” (FX)

Episode: “All that is important to me is love”

Jessica Yu

“Fosse / Verdon” (FX)

Episode: “Glory”

Variety / discussion / news / sports – regular programming

Paul G. Casey

“Real Time with Bill Maher” (HBO)

Episode: “# 1730”

Nora S. Gerard

“CBS Sunday Morning” (CBS)

Episode: “40th anniversary”

Jim Hoskinson

“The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” (CBS)

Episode: “A. Ocasio-Cortez; Incubus ”

Don Roy King

“Saturday Night Live” (NBC)

Episode: “E. Murphy; Lizzo ”

Paul Pennolino and Christopher Werner

“Last week tonight with John Oliver” (HBO)

Episode: “SLAPP Suits”

Reality programs

Hisham Abed

“Queer Eye” (Netflix)

Episode: “Black Girl Magic”

Jason Cohen

“Encore!” (Disney +)

Episode: “Annie”

Jon Favreau

“The Cooking Show” (Netflix)

“Hog Island”

Ashley S. Gorman

“First Responders Live” (FOX)

Episode: “103”

Patrick McManus

American Ninja Warrior (NBC)

Episode: “1116 Las Vegas National Finals Night 4”

Fredrik Bond

“Lighter than Air”, HP Elite Dragonfly; “Take it easy,” Coca-Cola Light; “Nap”, iPhone

Spike Jonze

“Dream it,” Squarespace; “The New Normal,” Medmen

Mark Molloy

“Underdogs”, Apple

Ridley Scott

“The Seven Worlds”, Hennessy X.O.

Dougal Wilson

“Train”, AT&T

children’s programs

Dean Israelite

“Are you afraid of the dark” (Nickelodeon)

Episode: “Part One: Submitted for Approval”

Jack Jameson

Special campaign for the 50th anniversary of Sesame Street (HBO documentaries)

Luke Matheny

“Ghostwriter” (Apple TV +)

Episode: “Ghost in the Wonderland, Part 1”

Amy sweetheart

“Song of Parkland” (HBO documentaries)

Barry Sonnenfeld

“A series of unfortunate events” (Netflix)

Episode: “Penultimate Danger: Part 1”

