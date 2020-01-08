advertisement

MOOSIC, Pa. – Former participant in Jeopardy, Dave Mattingly of Old Forge, tried to keep up with the Jeopardy trio during the second evening of Jeopardy’s biggest tournament of all time.

Undoubtedly the three best to ever enter the Jeopardy stage, compete for the chance to win $ 1 million and of course brag about it.

It is a bit stressful for me. I have been privileged enough to meet all three of these people and I am rooted for them all. I just wish they could all win, of course you can’t, “said Mattingly.

Participants in this special tournament are James Holzhauer, who holds the most Jeopardy records, Ken Jennings, who has won the most consecutive games, and Brad Rutter, who is Jeopardy’s all-in win winner.

The first participant to win three nights wins the prize of $ 1 million.

Mattingly spent time with the trio while playing in a trivia competition with them in Las Vegas.

“They all want to win, but they won’t step over you to do it.”

Mattingly appeared on Jeopardy in July of last year and his ties with the Scranton area were fully visible.

“Once the game started, I thought I might feel some nerves, but not really. I was pretty focused. It was almost like sitting at home in my living room with the TV, “Mattingly said.

Mattingly won three games. According to Mattingly, the most difficult part was controlling the buzzer.

“It is without a doubt the most difficult to control when you play the game. When you get to the point where you can go to the show, almost all three participants know everything on the board. It all comes down to the buzzer timing, “said Mattingly.

And his choice to end up being the greatest of all time in Jeopardy?

“Brad because he has been undefeated in every Jeopardy game he has ever come back to play in the last 15 years.”

