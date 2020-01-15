advertisement

The Competition Monitor in Canada is considering a complaint about the data collection practices of the main federal political parties.

In its complaint to the competition commissioner, the Center for Digital Rights listed what it calls the large-scale abuse of big data and the targeted digital advertising of the Liberal, Conservative and New Democratic parties.

The center, founded by businessman and philanthropist Jim Balsillie, issued a letter Wednesday from the Bureau of Competition saying it had begun an investigation of the complaint.

Information about prospective voters is useful for political parties on everything from door-to-door canvas to formative platforms. In the age of algorithms and large databases, there are new concerns about how parties use such information to track and target people.

The center says the use of personal information by the parties undermines the confidence of Canadian voters “in the market for goods, services and ideas” and opposes the prohibition of fraudulent marketing in Competition Law.

He argues that while a political party develops “a different shadow of business” from a company that sells regular products or services, it is not exempt from competition law, said Bill Hearn, a lawyer for the digital rights center.

The center has also lodged complaints with federal privacy commissioner B.C. information and privacy commissioner, federal telecommunications regulator and election commissioner in canada. She expects answers from those agencies.

The center is pressing for a revision of the federal privacy law that covers the private sector to apply explicitly to political parties, electoral associations, candidates and nominee contestants.

Even now, the center argues, federal parties use and disclose personal information they collect from Canadians for purposes a reasonable person would consider in violation of their respective privacy policies, a violation of privacy law requirements for people to provide ” meaningful consent “to what happens to their data.

The Digital Rights Center will “go to court” if privacy commissioner Daniel Therrien decides he has no authority to investigate the complaint, Hearn said in an interview. Therrien is not the ultimate arbiter of jurisdictional issues, he said – the courts are.

An internal analysis by the privacy commissioner revealed last year that the main political parties failed to ensure that people gave valid consent to the collection and use of their personal information.

Canada Press

