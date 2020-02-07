advertisement

Derbyshire police must do more to protect local and vulnerable residents, a guard dog found.

Government inspectors have found that the force must also improve crime reduction and its efficient functioning.

A report released today said police have “diminished their performance” since last year.

He also said that some people at risk and vulnerable are not adequately protected.

But the report, commissioned by Her Majesty’s Police, Fire and Rescue Inspectorate (HMICFRS), also found that Derbyshire police are “good” in the way they treat the public and its workforce.

Derbyshire police said since the inspection they had already improved the concerns and that the “good” conclusion was good news for the force.

The inspection took place in the summer of 2019, but the report was only released recently.

SM Constabulary Inspector Zoe Billingham said: “I am concerned about the performance of Derbyshire Constabulary in ensuring the safety of people and reducing crime.

“I have seen some deterioration in performance in important areas, including operational effectiveness and efficiency.

“The force does tackle serious and organized crime well, but more careful monitoring and management of suspects is needed in other more common types of crime.

“The Derbyshire Constabulary must improve the way it keeps vulnerable people safe; some people at risk are not sufficiently protected.

“The force continues to maintain an ethical culture and to promote the standards of professional behavior it expects.

“My overall assessment is that the performance of Derbyshire Constabulary has decreased since our last inspection.

“However, I am reassured that the force has taken a series of immediate steps to resolve the issues identified during our inspection, and I will closely monitor the improvements.”

Derbyshire Chief Constable Peter Goodman said: “While there is still much to be learned from HMICFRS inspections, we are confident about the strategic course we are taking and the organization modernized over the long term. term that we are building.

“I welcome the report which gives us the opportunity to reflect on our current work practices and the reality tests within the workforce.

“Since their visit, we have already made progress in some of the areas where we felt we needed to be improved.

“My officers and staff are very determined to keep the public in Derbyshire safe and to protect those who are vulnerable.

“We now have a CEO who heads a number of review panels, including to achieve excellence in investigations – which takes a deep look at how we care for victims, as well as our performance; and there has been a program of changes to improve our compliance with national crime recording standards, which I am sure are already showing clear improvements.

“Vulnerability is a priority for us and it sums up most of what we do every day; from anti-social behavior to domestic abuse, modern slavery, county boundaries and homicides.

“We have a clear vulnerability strategy in place, but we need to continue our work in this area to identify the most vulnerable and ensure that they have access to the help, support and services they need.”

“We still have work to do, and I know we are not there yet, but I want to reassure the people of Derbyshire that alongside my dedicated, very dedicated and determined officers and employees, we are committed to provide the best possible service and we will never be complacent in what we do. “

Derbyshire Police and Crime Commissioner Hardyal Dhindsa said that, although the report was disappointing, it was inevitable that after 10 years of austerity and the loss of more than a quarter of the workforce. ‘work, something would give.

He said: “The police chief and I have a common ambition, that we want to protect Derbyshire. It is rightly accepted as one of the safest places to live, work or visit. We want it to stay that way.

“The report and its recommendations are only a realistic assessment of the force’s performance at the time of the inspection.

“I have discussed this in detail with the chief of police and we both welcome the recommendations and, of course, the recognition that steps have already been taken to resolve some of the issues raised.

“However, we all accept that much remains to be done and I have full confidence in the chief of police to do it as soon as possible – and financially – and he has my full support.”

