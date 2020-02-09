advertisement

Parliament’s financial watchdog recently conducted an analysis of the effects of the new carbon tax and found that many households will turn more into deductions than they pay, which there are critics calling the rating shenanigans.

“Under the current federal government deduction structure, most families will still receive more than they pay for fuel,” said Yves Giroux, the parliamentary budget official. “However, once the provincial and federal sales taxes are calculated on the carbon price, these amounts will be lower on a new basis when compared to the analysis in our previous report.”

– Dan McTeague (@GasPriceWizard) February 6, 2020

– Dan McTeague (@GasPriceWizard) February 6, 2020

However, Dan McTeague, President of Canadians for Available Energy, disagrees with the PBO’s findings. McTeague was a member of the Liberal parliament for 18 years, and he kept the consumer dossier on the Liberals for several years in opposition, during the Harper government. He is now the President of Canadians for Affordable Energy.

“I was a little concerned that the PBO had fallen short of what I’ve always expected them to do and that is to do a thorough review of government programs as they affect the finances as well as the efficiency of these kinds of policies and past I think they have been very reliable, ”McTeague told the Post Millennial.

“I was surprised that the PBO effectively only looked at the deduction, and even there, what was not reported was the fact that the amount of revenue for the government was certainly not neutral as many critics had said when it was decided. It would not be neutral. income if due to the fact that the taxes themselves were subject to a different tax, ”McTeague continued.

“I denounced the tax exhaustion when it came to the fuel price in 1998 on behalf of the Liberals way back when I wrote in the committee report to try to underline the need for more competition, but I also shoot with our growing guys more windfall for governments when they impose taxes on taxes and this is the case here .. By the way it caused two power cuts again in 2001 and 2003.

“What bothered me the PBO is that I thought it did a pretty polished job in terms of looking at all the impact on consumers about this carbon tax. More specifically, two words, ‘carbon leakage’ comes to mind. no way you can look at tax deduction and taxation and keep it in a silo and say, ‘Hey, you got your tax deduction and that’s what it’s going to cost you for the fuel that goes ahead.’ We know the shocking effect of carbon taxes on the whole economy is certainly noticeable by all, especially those of us who need to feed our children. “

The Millennial Post also approached Aaron Wudrick, the Canadian CEO of the Payers Federation, who said: “It really wasn’t very surprising to us in the PBO report. The legislation requires that all proceeds be returned within the province in which they were collected. “

“What was more interesting were two things: That the profit seems to be decreasing (ie the difference between deduction and cost is decreasing) and the amount of GST collected, which will be close to $ 300m within two years. it is receding and no one seems to be talking about that part. “

“Finally, the purpose of the PBO report is only on the fiscal side. The main objective of carbon tax policy is to reduce emissions. As we have seen in BC, where emissions have not fallen, it is not a dunk slam that emissions are falling. If this continues, why exactly are they even doing this? “

McTeague also sees carbon tax as hurting Canada’s competition in a global market and Canadian wallets in checkout lines.

“I have not participated in the question of whether taxes leading to higher costs on goods in Canada that could lead to the loss of more jobs and putting our import competition at a strategic advantage over Canadian producers.”

“I think Giroux could have done a much more thorough investigation instead of this meal-piece, which I think is now being used by partisan supporters of carbon tax to advance the idea that this is somehow a net good for Canadians. I believe, fundamentally, it is not and I think anyone who has been to a grocery store would agree. “

