In the caucus cycle,
there was this huge opportunity
where we could move some of the presidential candidates
and we would get media attention.
Not in my wildest dreams
I expected that we would move all the candidates.
[Eric] I went to Coyote Run Farm
to learn how an Iowa farmer
was able to take advantage of media and candidate attention
to push action on climate change.
Iowa is an agricultural state,
and the identity of the farmer is very important,
even to Iowans who are not farmers themselves.
People like farmers,
so we have a much larger political footprint
that we should demographically.
When the candidates start the farmer’s story,
they don’t just talk to farmers.
They really speak for a larger part of the community.
It’s like a hilly hill, a small agricultural land
and also just rural Iowa Iowa.
I mean, you can tell why this is a place
that the candidates wanted a photo shoot.
We weren’t the first
to bring our cameras to Matt Russell’s farm.
Well, you’re doing the work of God, they tell me.
Well, yes, I am a farmer.
It became a kind of campaign stop
where you can visit the farm and see the farmer
but you can also talk about the climate
and Matt, I think, did a very good job smart and intelligent
to open his place and to frame his conversation
in a way that is attractive.
If it was a heifer, we would probably name it
because we would keep it, but it’s going to be a steak.
these candidates had almost no message for rural Iowa.
There was no declaration of values,
and what we did is we helped the farmers articulate
a value statement that means something to them,
and that’s a problem,
we need your help to solve it.
[Eric] Matt says that generally,
there are three ways to talk to farmers
on climate change.
One is climate skepticism
heavily supplied by the food and petroleum industries.
The second is that you are the cause.
You are the bad guys. Right.
The third thing that happened more recently
is victimization.
Many people think it is because of all the flooding
that farmers are now sufficiently victimized
they are on their knees
and they’re like, okay, I’m helpless.
Again, this is not an effective place to move people.
So if you think about these three places,
what we did is we found a way to talk to farmers
The solution to climate change
do the farmers themselves innovate and dominate
No one said that.
Change the story
so that farmers are part of the solution.
[Eric] Matt pleads for a set of agricultural practices
known as regenerative agriculture,
who promises to cut carbon emissions
produced by agriculture and even by drawing carbon
out of the atmosphere.
Last year, in a Times editorial,
Matt called on government to pay farmers
to adopt these practices.
You know, if we have an acre of miscanthus …
These are the tall giant grasses.
I could sequester about six tonnes of carbon.
[Eric] After the publication of this article,
Beto O’Rourke visited him,
and Matt received calls from other candidates and campaigns.
Elizabeth Warren, Kamala Harris, Gillibrand,
Booker, Yang, Buttigieg, Klobuchar, Biden.
[Eric] Matt was not the only reason
candidates started talking about paying farmers
for environmental services, but it was part of it,
and the ideas it supports have traveled a lot.
I will enlist our farmers
be part of the climate solution,
make it financially capable for them
to be on the front line
in carbon capture and sustainable agriculture.
American agriculture should be one of the key pillars
of how we fight climate change.
I believe the quest for a carbon negative farm
could be a great symbol of tackling climate change
like the electric car in this country.
How it was to see the debates
when people mentioned regeneration in debates?
It was incredible, it was incredible.
To sit there, and then, I mean,
my phone explodes because all the candidates
who we worked with, they all talked about helping farmers
be part of the solution. Yeah.
You see, it’s worth bringing the farmers together.
It is worth doing the political work
to invest in farmers.
One of the reasons why applicants
like coming to Matt, as you saw,
he is not a cursed person.
It’s solution oriented,
and how much of a solution which is
is probably debatable,
but he says these are things we can do.
This is where American politics gives way to ideas.
Here is a person who managed to navigate
this space to push some ideas in which he firmly believes.
In terms of cost-benefit analysis,
he’s almost over this caucus process
that Kamala Harris and Julian Castro together.
[chuckles] What is the name of the calf?
It’s like, man, it’s a steak on my legs, man.
We don’t name it [laughs].
