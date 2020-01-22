advertisement

In the caucus cycle,

there was this huge opportunity

where we could move some of the presidential candidates

and we would get media attention.

Not in my wildest dreams

I expected that we would move all the candidates.

[Eric] I went to Coyote Run Farm

to learn how an Iowa farmer

was able to take advantage of media and candidate attention

to push action on climate change.

Iowa is an agricultural state,

and the identity of the farmer is very important,

even to Iowans who are not farmers themselves.

People like farmers,

so we have a much larger political footprint

that we should demographically.

When the candidates start the farmer’s story,

they don’t just talk to farmers.

They really speak for a larger part of the community.

It’s like a hilly hill, a small agricultural land

and also just rural Iowa Iowa.

I mean, you can tell why this is a place

that the candidates wanted a photo shoot.

We weren’t the first

to bring our cameras to Matt Russell’s farm.

Well, you’re doing the work of God, they tell me.

Well, yes, I am a farmer.

It became a kind of campaign stop

where you can visit the farm and see the farmer

but you can also talk about the climate

and Matt, I think, did a very good job smart and intelligent

to open his place and to frame his conversation

in a way that is attractive.

If it was a heifer, we would probably name it

because we would keep it, but it’s going to be a steak.

these candidates had almost no message for rural Iowa.

There was no declaration of values,

and what we did is we helped the farmers articulate

a value statement that means something to them,

and that’s a problem,

we need your help to solve it.

[Eric] Matt says that generally,

there are three ways to talk to farmers

on climate change.

One is climate skepticism

heavily supplied by the food and petroleum industries.

The second is that you are the cause.

You are the bad guys. Right.

The third thing that happened more recently

is victimization.

Many people think it is because of all the flooding

that farmers are now sufficiently victimized

they are on their knees

and they’re like, okay, I’m helpless.

Again, this is not an effective place to move people.

So if you think about these three places,

what we did is we found a way to talk to farmers

The solution to climate change

do the farmers themselves innovate and dominate

No one said that.

Change the story

so that farmers are part of the solution.

[Eric] Matt pleads for a set of agricultural practices

known as regenerative agriculture,

who promises to cut carbon emissions

produced by agriculture and even by drawing carbon

out of the atmosphere.

Last year, in a Times editorial,

Matt called on government to pay farmers

to adopt these practices.

You know, if we have an acre of miscanthus …

These are the tall giant grasses.

I could sequester about six tonnes of carbon.

[Eric] After the publication of this article,

Beto O’Rourke visited him,

and Matt received calls from other candidates and campaigns.

Elizabeth Warren, Kamala Harris, Gillibrand,

Booker, Yang, Buttigieg, Klobuchar, Biden.

[Eric] Matt was not the only reason

candidates started talking about paying farmers

for environmental services, but it was part of it,

and the ideas it supports have traveled a lot.

I will enlist our farmers

be part of the climate solution,

make it financially capable for them

to be on the front line

in carbon capture and sustainable agriculture.

American agriculture should be one of the key pillars

of how we fight climate change.

I believe the quest for a carbon negative farm

could be a great symbol of tackling climate change

like the electric car in this country.

How it was to see the debates

when people mentioned regeneration in debates?

It was incredible, it was incredible.

To sit there, and then, I mean,

my phone explodes because all the candidates

who we worked with, they all talked about helping farmers

be part of the solution. Yeah.

You see, it’s worth bringing the farmers together.

It is worth doing the political work

to invest in farmers.

One of the reasons why applicants

like coming to Matt, as you saw,

he is not a cursed person.

It’s solution oriented,

and how much of a solution which is

is probably debatable,

but he says these are things we can do.

This is where American politics gives way to ideas.

Here is a person who managed to navigate

this space to push some ideas in which he firmly believes.

In terms of cost-benefit analysis,

he’s almost over this caucus process

that Kamala Harris and Julian Castro together.

[chuckles] What is the name of the calf?

It’s like, man, it’s a steak on my legs, man.

We don’t name it [laughs].

