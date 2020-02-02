advertisement

Who said VAR removed the drama from the game?

Spurs and Manchester City opened relatively uneventfully in the Premier League in about 35 minutes this afternoon, but VAR brought a brisk end to the half.

Pep Guardiola’s team was fined for a foul on Sergio Aguero. However, the spot kick was not immediately given.

The challenge was initially judged fair by referee Mike Dean, who was allowed to continue the game. He would then be asked to bring the piece back for a few minutes.

That was not the end of the drama. Gundogan would miss the penalty, but it looked like City was going to take another one just seconds later. Raheem Sterling was the quickest to respond to the rebound and it looked like Hugo Lloris was pulling him down.

Spurs players reacted badly to the incident and believed that the English international was diving. A VAR check would prove them correct and result in a kick.

ABSOLUTE SCENES!

A few minutes after Aurier’s duel, Mike Dean withdrew the game for a penalty. Gundogan misses, VAR then looks for another foul on Sterling!

Check out Sky Sports PL

Follow #TOTMCI here: https://t.co/3NT72PRKGS

Download the @SkySports app!

– Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) February 2, 2020

If Sterling had been booked to dive, he would have been dropped.

He was lucky that at the start of the game he was not given a red card for a nasty-looking challenge against Dele Alli, but instead a yellow card.

Should Raheem Sterling have been sent away for this one? Mourinho raged!

– Balls.ie (@ballsdotie) February 2, 2020

Jose Mourinho was certainly amused by the decision.

This is how Jose Mourinho thought about the decision

– Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) February 2, 2020

