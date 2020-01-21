advertisement

It didn’t take long.

Jerry Dias, President of Unifor, Canada’s largest private sector union, has published a note in which he clearly says he will go against the advice of many concerned journalists he represents and directly attack Conservative party leader Andrew Scheer .

“The journalists, my communications staff, even our Atlantic Regional Director, Lana Payne, a former (sic) journalist, have all explained to me why our union’s partisan attitude makes some of you uncomfortable,” Dias said.

Now, because of the course, it’s not surprising to see another anti-conservative message from Jerry Dias.

Dias has clearly been at odds with the Conservatives many times before and even led the way with Conservative Party leader Andrew Scheer.

However, it is even apparent that even the journalists within Unifor are worried about these actions by their union.

Why do journalists worry? Because like the media, campaigning against a non-ruling party for personal gain sounds a whole heck of a lot like one-sided propaganda.

Even worse, working directly with the Prime Minister right before the election begins, shouts that Unifor is not working against Scheer, but they are working to secure Trudeau’s victories, effectively transferring from biased media to state-owned media. .

And let’s be clear, this is exactly what Unifor is trying to turn the media into, at least according to their actions and comments.

Unifor just released a note about Jerry Dias’ partisan speeches. “We do not tell members how to vote, but I will speak out against the Conservative Party. The journalists … have all explained to me why our union’s partisan attitude makes some of you uncomfortable.” pic.twitter.com/udURxOLDF7 — Tara Deschamps (@tara_deschamps) August 19, 2019

According to the note, the union “will launch an aggressive campaign against the Conservatives, which will include television ads on top of Dia’s social media outbursts, considering himself a sort of #resistence hero.

Unifor will do this because the Conservatives will not use your tax dollars to bail out the dying media companies.

Ask yourself for a moment, how can the average Canadian not see the media as biased in their coverage when the group supposedly defending their interests takes a firm partisan stance?

Even worse, will the average viewer bother to read news that has come from directly party and government-backed countries that are essentially in search?

That is why the rescue plan, coupled with a hostile group of Conservatives that simultaneously represents thousands of media workers, makes no long-term sense.

If the media really needed saving, why move on to a direct partisan attack that is guaranteed to remove a significant number of potential readers, actually reducing the number of potential consumers their union members in this sector supported?

None of this makes sense, but what can you expect from a union that is willing to use risky video in order to scare the scabies (union workers who refuse to strike in order to finish meetings) from getting a job?

While all of these actions are of concern to the industry, it is really thrilling to see that Unifor was actually allowed to appoint a representative to the committee, who gave recommendations on how the rescue measure should be taken.

The Trudeau government in power, decided the bailout, and then put their partisan friends in the group by deciding who qualified for the funds.

A journalist in the country who is genuinely interested in his own interests should call for the short-lived relationship developed here between Unifor and the Trudeau government.

Neither Unifor nor Trudeau seem to really care about the media. They only take care of themselves. Dias’ goal is to increase union members whose duties fill Unifor’s coffers, and Trudeau is making sure he is re-elected.

If everyone were really interested in the state of the media industry, they would have put forward a plan that actually helps struggling companies moving Canadian media forward to match their content to the demands of readers in general.

According to a Mcgill study, journalists and the media currently fail to match their content with their overall target, the Canadian average.

Instead of solving this supply-demand problem, established but still morphund media businesses whose models failed to adapt to new technology went hand-in-hand with the government to solve a problem of making them . And now, hundreds and millions of dollars are quickly being distributed with them.

