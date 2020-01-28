advertisement

Grammys have done more than just epic wins to the end Nipsey Hussle and Tyler, the creator of Odd Future. Take a look below at some of the Spotify streaming waves after the awards ceremony on Sunday.

Camila CabelloThe all-new “First Man” song has grown more than 1,000% after his sincere performance, a tribute to his father at the awards ceremony.

Boyz ii menThe 1991 song “It’s so hard to say goodbye to yesterday” climbed more than 1275% after broadcast compared to the previous day thanks to their poignant performance alongside Alicia Keys, a tribute to Kobe Bryant.

Gary Clark Jr.The powerful performance of his song “This Land” resulted in an increase of over 950%.

The moving performance in tribute to the late rapper, Nipsey Hussle, led to a more than 740% jump in the song “Higher” by DJ Khaled feat. Nipsey Hussle, and John legend.

Honored newly anointed, Tyler the creator illuminated the scene with an electrifying performance, pushing the flows to surge on more than 500% of the flaming track “NEW MAGIC WAND”.

Artists who have seen remarkable streaming spikes from their catalogs after release include Tanya Tucker (with an impressive leap of more than 250%), Gary Clark Jr., Nipsey Hussle, Demi Lovato, and Tyler the creator.

Watch: Tyler, The Creator, Boyz II Men + Nipsey Hussle's Streaming Numbers Soar After Grammys

