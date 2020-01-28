advertisement
Grammys have done more than just epic wins to the end Nipsey Hussle and Tyler, the creator of Odd Future. Take a look below at some of the Spotify streaming waves after the awards ceremony on Sunday.
- Camila CabelloThe all-new “First Man” song has grown more than 1,000% after his sincere performance, a tribute to his father at the awards ceremony.
- Boyz ii menThe 1991 song “It’s so hard to say goodbye to yesterday” climbed more than 1275% after broadcast compared to the previous day thanks to their poignant performance alongside Alicia Keys, a tribute to Kobe Bryant.
- Gary Clark Jr.The powerful performance of his song “This Land” resulted in an increase of over 950%.
- The moving performance in tribute to the late rapper, Nipsey Hussle, led to a more than 740% jump in the song “Higher” by DJ Khaled feat. Nipsey Hussle, and John legend.
- Honored newly anointed, Tyler the creator illuminated the scene with an electrifying performance, pushing the flows to surge on more than 500% of the flaming track “NEW MAGIC WAND”.
- Artists who have seen remarkable streaming spikes from their catalogs after release include Tanya Tucker (with an impressive leap of more than 250%), Gary Clark Jr., Nipsey Hussle, Demi Lovato, and Tyler the creator.
The post Watch: Tyler, The Creator, Boyz II Men + Nipsey Hussle’s Streaming Numbers Soar After Grammys appeared first.
