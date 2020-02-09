advertisement

If you are one of the old fans of Locke & Key, the comic book series with a devoted following of illustrator Gabe Rodriguez and writer Joe Hill (the son of Stephen King), you were finally treated to a long-awaited, often-delayed reward this weekend: finally a small screen adaptation of the comic series that has been going on for a few years and bounces between a number of platforms before finally arriving as, in the opinion of this writer, a satisfying and family-friendly fantasy series that is now being streamed on Netflix.

The series follows three brothers and sisters in the aftermath of the murder of their father. They move, along with their mother, to the ancestral home of their family, where they slowly come to realize that they are hiding a series of magic keys that offer them powerful new skills. Why this series works – and the reason I enjoyed it, while some of you certainly won’t like it – is that showrunners Carlton Cuse and Meredith Averill (who helped lend a hand in producing the best TV in years between them, but more on that later) decided to shift the emphasis of the comic on horror and to tilt the whole more to fantasy in the adaptation that they produced. The idea, Cuse explained to me, was to make this something that would appeal to families, and to everyone who’s a fan of things like Steven Spielberg’s blockbusters and the Harry Potter movie franchise. You may not be that, and that’s fine. A number of early reviews (such as this one) have found the series satisfactory for that reason – it is on the same margin as Stranger Things, but certainly not as dark and violent – and Cuse and Averill believe enough in the show that they are already working on a season 2, and we caught up with both to talk about the show.

If you have such items in stock, at the time of writing, Locke & Key will score higher for Rotten Tomatoes than The Witcher, one of Netflix’s trendiest and most watched series ever (72% for Locke & Key, 66% for The Witcher). Locke & Key, Averill explains, is “horror, it’s fantasy, it’s a young adult, it’s a mystery and it’s a family drama. And the great thing about working with Netflix is ​​that they support the vision of their makers They don’t try to tell you what the show should be … We had a lot of creative freedom to tell the story we wanted to tell. “

And it is a story they have wanted to tell for a while, because as Cuse adds: “I have been working on this since 2016 and Meredith has been working on this since May 2018. We have put the time and effort into making Locke & Key as good as we do can. “

That said, I had half expected that I would respond to this feeling as if it were a CW series, given the young stars that portray the three brothers and sisters and the fact that we are dealing with a house and magic keys (I didn’t read the comics, so I came so fresh). If you are familiar with and a fan of the earlier work of Cuse and Averill (Cuse was a co-showrunner for Lost and showrunner for Amazon’s Jack Ryan, while Averill has worked as a producer and writer for shows such as The Haunting of Hill House, Jane The Virgin and The Good Wife) you have to find something here to hold on to. Some critics have complained that the show is trying to be too much at the same time, as we mentioned earlier. I didn’t mind that – there are flashbacks that are known to Lost fans, because the characters process their grief. The fantasy elements, like seeing what the keys can do … I’m at a point where I don’t necessarily have to watch the most acclaimed TV program ever made at the end of a long day. My main criteria are just that I want to be entertained and spoiled, and this show delivers that score.

“For me, when (the show) switched to Netflix and they were looking for someone to develop it and I got the comics, I wasn’t someone who grew up a lot of comics,” Averill said. “I was immediately struck by how emotional it was.

“I was just completely forced by the story of these children who learned more about their father who had just died and ultimately about themselves through these keys, these fantastic keys. And I thought it was such a unique way to make this coming of age story and a story about sadness – and I was really drawn to it for that reason, how unique it was. “

We must also mention the visuals here, which are sometimes a real treat. One of the keys, for example, is referred to by the characters as the ‘master key’. You stick it in your neck, in Matrix style, and you can step into your own head with the aesthetics presented differently for each character. So for the youngest, for example, the inner action of his head is presented in the style of a child’s arcade. The middle child, the daughter, sees her head presented in the style of a trippy, dazzlingly colorful shopping center. You get it. This was actually one of the challenging things about adjusting the comic for the small screen, and gives you an idea of ​​how showrunners have taken things from the horror aspect. Averill points to one of the iconic panels in the comic, where we see that the character of Bode uses the master key and actually opens his head and you can look into his head that way.

“It’s one of the most memorable panels,” says Averill, “and it’s great, but that can’t really be translated to the screen. I mean, that’s it, but it would be terrible. So one of our challenges was to take and adjust something like the main test and find our own version of what that would look like. So what we ended up with is that this key opens a kind of door that allows you to step into your own brain. “

Suddenly you don’t necessarily have to know much about the show that goes on. The house of the family is called Keyhouse and the children discover that the keys it hides are magical and possibly related to the death of their father. While they explore the keys and what you can do with it, it awakens a mysterious demon who desperately wants to steal the keys for himself.

Hill himself said in a press release statement prior to streaming the show on Friday that he thinks Netflix has come up with the best possible TV adaptation of his series. My assessment is similar to that of Ars Technica, who believes that the Netflix version of the series was generally worth the wait that fans of the strip had to endure. I thought this was a nice addition to the Netflix catalog, so I now actually want to view the comics. “The challenge when you make an adjustment is the degree of loyalty you have to the original source material,” Cuse told me. “What are the important elements that you want to emphasize when you translate it from one medium to another

“For Meredith and I, we spent a lot of time figuring out how we could turn this into something that really was our aesthetic, and we did that in consultation with Joe Hill – who was not at all valuable about his funny. He was very open to us to find our way to a version of the show that stayed a lot about what was great about the comics, but that was also his own thing. “

Andy is a reporter in Memphis who also contributes to points of sale such as Fast Company and The Guardian. When he doesn’t write about technology, he can be found protective bent over his budding vinyl collection, as well as his Whovianism grooming and bingeing on a variety of TV shows that you probably don’t like.

