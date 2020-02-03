advertisement

Shakira and Jennifer Lopez were on fire during the Superbowl halftime performance last night.

Shakira kicked off the show at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, halfway through the biggest American sporting event of the year.

This year marked the first time that two Latina women have made the headlines in the series. JLo’s 11-year-old daughter Emme Maribel Muñiz appeared during the performance.

Shakira sang a mix of some of his greatest songs, including “Empire”, “She Wolf”, “Whenever, Wherever”, “Waka Waka” and “Hips Don’t Lie”.

During the latter, Lopez went on stage, arriving on a pole in the purest ‘Hustlers’ style.

She sang the hit songs “Jenny From The Block”, “Waiting For Tonight” and “Love Don’t Cost a Thing”. At one point she came out draped in the American flag, it was crazy.

Here are some highlights:

Watch the full performance here:

(embedded) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pILCn6VO_RU (/ embedded)

