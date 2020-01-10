advertisement

FX has discontinued the trailers for three of its upcoming series: “Dave”, “Devs” and “The Dangerous Animal of All”.

The trailers for all three shows, as well as FX’s “Breeders”, were discontinued during FX’s press day on the Television Critics Association’s Winter Press Tour.

“Dave” plays rapper Lil Dicky with his real name Dave Burd. The comedy series is produced by Big Machine’s Scooter Braun and Kevin Hart.

The trailer for “Dave” shows Burd rapping about how he’s actually a normal person, complaining about being fidgety and having a stuffy nose. “Dave” premieres on March 4th on FXX and the next day on Hulu. Watch the video below.

“Dave” is not to be confused with “Devs”, a technology-tight, limited series by the author and director of “Ex Machina” and “Annihilation”. It features Nick Offerman, Sonoya Mizuno, Alison Pill, Jin Ha and Cailee Spaeny, Stephen McKinley Henderson and Karl Glusman, and revolves around the mysterious establishment from which the title is derived. The series premiered exclusively on FX on Hulu on March 5. Check out the trailer below.

FX also released the trailer for “Breeders”, the family comedy starring “Sherlock” star Martin Freeman and “Back to Life” star Daisy Haggard. Premiere of “Breeders” on March 2nd on FX and the next day on FX on Hulu. Watch the trailer where kids scream here.

Oscar 2020: we predict nominations in all 24 categories (photos)

Steve Pond, editor of TheWrap Awards, offers his selection for this year’s Oscar nominees in all 24 categories.

best picture

“The Irishman” “Jojo Rabbit” “Joker” “Little woman” “Marriage story” “1917” (shown)

“Once upon a time … in Hollywood” “Parasite” If the number of nominees increases to nine: “Ford v Ferrari”

Best director Pedro Almodóvar, “Pain and Glory” Bong Joon Ho, “Parasite” Sam Mendes, “1917” Martin Scorsese, “The Irishman” Quentin Tarantino, “Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood” (pictured)



Best actress Cynthia Erivo, “Harriet” Scarlett Johansson, “Marriage Story” Saoirse Ronan, “Little Women” Charlize Theron, “Bomb” Renée Zellweger, “Judy” (picture)

Best actor

Antonio Banderas, “Pain and Fame” (pictured) Robert De Niro, “The Irishman” Leonardo DiCaprio, “Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood” Adam Driver, “Marriage Story” Joaquin Phoenix, “Joker”

The best supporting actress Laura Dern, “Marriage Story” (pictured)

Scarlett Johansson, “Jojo Rabbit” Jennifer Lopez, “Hustlers” Florence Pugh, “Little Women” Margot Robbie, “Bomb”

Best supporting actor Tom Hanks, “A Nice Day In The Neighborhood” (pictured) Anthony Hopkins, “The Two Popes” Al Pacino, “The Irishman” Joe Pesci, “The Irishman” Brad Pitt, “Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood”

Best adapted script “The Irishman” “Jojo Rabbit” “Joker” “Little Women” (in the picture) “The Two Popes”

Best original screenplay “Knives Out” (pictured) “Marriage story” “1917”

Best camera “The Irishman” “Joker” “The lighthouse” (in the picture) “1917” “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”

Best film cut “Ford v Ferrari” (pictured) “The Irishman” “1917” “Once upon a time … in Hollywood” “Parasite”

Best original score

“Joker” “Little woman” “Marriage story” “1917” “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker”

Best original song “Into the Unknown” from “Frozen II” “I will love myself again” by “Rocketman” “Spirit” by “The Lion King” “Stand Up” by “Harriet” “Wild Rose” “Glasgow” (pictured)



Best costume design “Dolemite is my name” “Jojo Rabbit” “Little woman” “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” “Rocketman” (in the picture)

Best production design

“The Irishman” (in the picture) “Little woman” “1917” “Once upon a time … in Hollywood” “Parasite”

Best makeup and hairstyling “Bombshell” (in the picture)

“Joker” “Judy” “Once upon a time … in Hollywood” “Rocket Man”

Best sound editing “Ford v Ferrari” “Joker” “1917” (shown) “Once upon a time … in Hollywood” “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker”

Best sound mix “Ford v Ferrari” (pictured) “Joker” “1917” “Rocket Man” “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker”

Best visual effects “Avengers: Endgame” (pictured)

“The Irishman” “The Lion King” “1917” “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker”

Best international feature film “Corpus Christi”

“Les Miserables”

“Parasite” (pictured)

“Pain and fame”

“Those who stayed”

Best animated feature “Frozen II”

“How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World”

“I lost my body”

“Missing Link”

“Toy Story 4” (in the picture)



Best documentary

“American factory” “Apollo 11” (shown) “The cave” “For Sama” “Honey Country”

Best animated short film “Dcera (daughter)”

“Kitbull” (pictured)

“Mind My Mind”

“The Physics of Mourning”

“Sister”

Best live action short “Small hands”

“Miller & Son”

“Nefta Football Club” (in the picture)

“The window of the neighbors”

“Refugee”

Best documentary short film “Fire in paradise” (in the picture)

“Spirits of the Sugar Land”

“Learn to skateboard in a war zone (if you’re a girl)”

“St. Louis Superman”

“Walk Run Cha-Cha”

