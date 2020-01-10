advertisement

If you’re just as impatient as we are about Brooklyn Nine-Nine returning, be happy to learn that NBC has impressed you with an enchanting, extremely new 1980s trailer for the upcoming season 7 Will be premiered in February.

The trailer, which is supposed to introduce the audience to the “Nine-Nine” team, offers a comprehensive VHS aesthetic with an aspect ratio of 4: 3, crummy tape decay and a lot of saxaphone from the 1980s, beloved sitcom as a coarse-grained police procedure.

But more importantly, it brings people up to date after the last-minute craziness of season six. For those who forgot, Captain Holt (Andre Braugher) finally won his long-standing battle against corruption in the final Commissioner Kelly … and finally his archenemy Madeline Wuntch (Kyra Sedgwick) as the new Commissioner. And worse, Wuntch fooled Holt again: after she found out that he had only been a patrol officer for a month before he was promoted to detective in the 80s, she upgraded him back to the patrol officer.

Also read: “Handmaid’s Tale” season 4 to premiere this fall

As the trailer shows, when we rejoin the squad in season 7, Holt is still a beat cop who is humiliatingly overtaken by his former colleagues from the 99th district – and not even his beloved dog, Cheddar, respects him , But it seems like a new criminal threat is bringing him and the “nine-nine” team back together. In addition, Jake Peralta (Andy Samberg) tells a really funny monopoly joke that unfortunately nobody gets.

https://mobile.twitter.com/nbcbrooklyn99/status/1215416838210719744

