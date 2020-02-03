advertisement

With the Apple TV app, you can find out about nominations for 2020 or call up your favorites again.

Editor’s Note: This article is provided by the Apple TV app. Check out some of this year’s competitors here.

Now that the Academy Awards are around the corner and the ceremony takes place on Sunday, February 9th, you can catch up on many of the Oscar nominations you may have missed or revisit your favorites. Many of this year’s top applicants can stream using the Apple TV app. This includes “Joker”, which tops 11 Oscar nominations, including “Best Film”, “Best Actor” and “Best Director”. as well as “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”, which followed with 10 nominations, including “Best Film”, “Best Director”, “Best Actor” and “Best Supporting Actor”; “Parasite”, which has made history for South Korea with six other nominations as the first nominee for the best picture in the country; along with many of this year’s top Oscar candidates.

advertisement

Below are all of the Oscar nominees that can be streamed through the Apple TV app. Read the IndieWire analysis of this year’s nominees and their importance for the upcoming victories.

connected

connected

Now available

“Ford v Ferrari”

4 nominations: image, editing, sound editing, sound mixing

Available to buy

“Harriet”

2 nominations: actress in a leading role (Cynthia Erivo), original song

Available to rent or buy

“Joker”

11 nominations: nominations: image, director, main actor (Joaquin Phoenix), adapted screenplay, cinematography, costume design, make-up and hairstyling, original score, film editing, sound mixing, sound editing

Available to rent or buy

“Judy”

2 nominations: main actress (Renée Zellweger), make-up and hair styling

Available to rent or buy

“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”

10 nominations: image, direction, main actor, supporting actor, original script, cinematography, costume design, production design, sound mixing, sound editing

Available to rent or buy

“Pain and fame”

2 nominations: main actor (Antonio Banderas), international feature film

Available to rent or buy

“Parasite”

6 nominations: image, direction, international feature film, original screenplay, editing, production design

Available to rent or buy

“Toy Story 4”

2 nominations: animated feature film

Available to rent or buy

Coming soon

“A nice day in the neighborhood.“ February 4th

Nomination: Supporting Actor (Tom Hanks)

Available for pre-order

“Jojo Rabbit.” February 4th

6 nominations: image, actress in a supporting role (Scarlett Johansson), adapted screenplay, costume design, production design, editing

Available for pre-order

“Knife out.“ February 7th

Nomination: Original screenplay

Available for pre-order

Register: Stay up to date on the latest film and television news! Sign up for our email newsletter here.

advertisement