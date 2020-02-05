advertisement

A Newhall man with only a few months to live was brought to tears when footballers from his beloved Arsenal sent messages of support.

Lifelong Gunners fan Charles Henley burst into “tears of joy” after receiving a touching video message from young winger Bukayo Saka and an autographed photo of legendary forward Ian Wright.

The gifts were sent to Charles in the wake of a few difficult months.

He was diagnosed with secondary cancer in the spine, liver, lungs, chest and lymph nodes.

The 55-year-old man has suffered from back pain for several years and regularly undergoes epidural injections to treat a ruined spine.

But when he suddenly collapsed on October 9, his family was devastated to learn that there were only six months left to live.

Since then, it has deteriorated rapidly and her daughter-in-law Marie Clarke has done all she can to smile at him, including contacting Arsenal.

Miss Clarke of Burton said: “It was incredible for him to receive these messages and he then shone.

“He burst into tears, but they were tears of joy.

“He was on the moon. He couldn’t stop smiling.”

The video message shows Saka in the locker room, alongside the mascot Gunnersaurus, saying: “Hello Charles, Bukayo Saka here.

“I am very sorry to hear that you are going through a difficult time, on behalf of everyone at the arsenal football club, I just want to send you our best wishes.

“I have also been informed that you are a big fan of Arsenal, we are all very grateful.

“Your support is greatly appreciated. Stay strong Charles – we are all behind you.”

He also received a signed photo of Wright, which read: “Charlie, keep the faith. God bless, Ian Wright “.

Burton Albion President Ben Robinson also offered his support. He said: “I was very saddened to read about Charlie and the devastating news he received. We know he is a big football fan and if he is doing well enough we would like to invite to see a game at Pirelli Stadium as a guest. “

Miss Clarke said the support the family has received since the news came “has restored their faith in humanity.”

She said: “It’s the little things that make the difference and all we want to do is give him something to smile about.

“We made a call to help tidy up his garden and a company kindly did it for us and gardener Ben Harrison put a ramp in the garden so we can get him into the garden when he wants. “

“Everyone has been so good.

“It is crazy to see how kind strangers have been so kind and so supportive, it restores your faith in humanity and it is truly comforting for all of us.”

Charles lives with the wife of seven year old Gillian, 60 years old.

The couple have three children, 17 grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

He previously worked at BCA Automotive Services, based at Toyota, which he juggled with the role of caregiver for his wife after she was disabled in a serious accident in Turkey a few years ago.

A fundraising page has been created for Charles to help his family remember the time he has left.

To donate, visit www.gofundme.com/f/please-help-me-to-make-happy-memories

.

