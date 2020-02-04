advertisement

A security camera at the door captured the incredible moment when a fireball seemed to crash from the sky above Derby.

The phenomenon was filmed at Stenson Fields around 11:35 p.m. yesterday.

Gary Rogers, 52, said he was lying in bed when he received a notification alert on his phone.

The message came from an application connected to his front doorbell camera that alerted him to movement outside his home.

Mr. Rogers, who lives just off Wragley Way, said he checked the images and was shocked to see a fireball light up in the sky.

He said, “I was sitting on the bed falling asleep and my phone rang. I could not believe it.

“I thought it was fireworks at first, but I listened to the sound and we couldn’t hear any noise.

(Image: Gary Rogers)

“I couldn’t believe my eyes when I saw it. I thought,” What is it? “

“Some of my friends said it looked like a meteor.

“I was really surprised. I have never seen a meteor before, only shooting stars.

“I thought it was definitely not fireworks, I had never seen fireworks light up the horizon like that.”

A meteor is a space rock that enters the Earth’s atmosphere.

When it falls to Earth, the resistance, or drag, of air on the rock makes it extremely hot.

What we see in this case is a “shooting star”.

This light sequence is not actually the rock, but rather the glowing hot air while the hot rock zips into the atmosphere.

It becomes known as a meteorite after hitting the surface.

