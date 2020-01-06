advertisement

CES keynotes are usually not as exciting as the individual press conferences these huge technology companies later in the year. For example, we know that Samsung will organize its next Unpacked event in February, where the most important mobile announcements will be made. But the Sony press conference can be huge – not because of a new TV or a fridge that you can do, but because the PlayStation 5 might be revealed.

In all likelihood, Sony will reserve the full unveiling of the PS5 for an event such as it held for the PS4 in 2013, but after the surprising show of the Xbox Series X at the Game Awards, it will be interesting to see if Microsoft Sony’s has forced hand. At least there is a small chance that we know what the PS5 will look like tonight.

The Sony CES press conference starts at 5 p.m. PT / 8 p.m. ET, and if it is about the same length as last year’s event, it will take about 40 minutes. In addition to the potential of the PS5, Sony will almost certainly see a wide range of consumer electronics, including 4K TVs, sound bars, headphones and speakers. Sony usually saves smartphone announcements for MWC, so don’t expect anything from this.

“During CES 2020, Sony is unveiling a unique vision of the future,” the company said on its site, “by bringing together creativity and technology like never before to unleash new sensations and emotions.”

Sony has its fingers in so many cakes, from camera technology to film animation to gaming to hardware, that everything is really fair for the press event on Monday. If you are free tonight, you may want to tune. We will embed a video here as soon as one appears, but for now you can watch live at sony.com/electronics/ces.

Image source: John Locher / AP / Shutterstock

