advertisement

0:00

[click] [chime]

0:08

advertisement

[Robert] I don’t know if I know

0:09

that you’re going to die is a luxury.

0:12

Maybe knowing that you’re going to die

0:14

so that you have the ability

0:16

to tie the free ends, to put things back in order,

0:21

is probably a good thing.

0:25

[Robert] In almost all cases, you don’t know

0:27

it’s going to be one last conversation.

0:29

[Dad] Do you recognize who it is?

0:31

[Mom] I try.

0:32

[Dad] Are you trying to do it?

0:34

[Robert] But if you’re lucky, I hope you have

0:36

the ability to say what you should say

0:37

to the people you need to tell.

0:39

[Dad] He’s someone who loves you very much.

0:43

[Robert] And what are the chances that the last conversation

0:45

that two people would never have together

0:48

after a life of 60 years together …

0:50

[Mom] God, I wish you were already at home.

0:53

[Robert] Would be captured?

1:06

My parents, Isidore Kornberg and my mother, Sarah Kornberg.

1:10

They met, they fell in love,

1:12

and they got married in 1944.

1:15

I arrived in 1952.

1:18

My father was quite a joker.

1:20

I’m still kidding.

1:21

He was incredibly well spoken.

1:23

[Dad] You make a big doody for grandma.

1:27

My mom was much quieter.

1:29

She loved to cook.

1:31

I have not always liked to eat his food.

1:34

But she liked to cook.

1:35

She was a clean monster.

1:37

She was one of those women who ironed underwear.

1:39

I had the best ironed memories you can imagine.

1:43

But she could sit in front of a keyboard

1:45

and she could just take songs.

1:50

There was a certain mischief in their relationship.

1:53

I don’t remember much of the verbal expressions of love.

1:57

You know, oh I love you,

1:59

I love you I love you I love you.

2:02

Even if I’m 100% sure they

2:04

didn’t feel the need to talk to each other all the time.

2:12

My father started to have traffic problems.

2:15

My mom started to repeat herself a little.

2:19

When they were around 77 years old,

2:22

they did tests on my mom,

2:24

and she was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease.

2:29

For Alzheimer’s patients, memories fade.

2:34

So my mom used to talk about things when I was young.

2:37

She talked about things when she was young.

2:41

They tend to remember things from years ago

2:45

much better than something that happened 10 minutes ago.

2:48

Are you still hungry

2:50

Are you still hungry, Jeffrey?

2:52

It was a shock to my father’s system.

2:55

It stressed him a lot.

3:01

You are talking to a person who does not really understand.

3:06

But he loved my mom.

3:10

From there, he really devoted

3:14

his life to his well-being.

3:23

Take care of this cold, Pa.

3:25

[Dad] I guess I have smoked too much.

3:29

In 2003, after being sick for several years,

3:32

my father finally went to the hospital

3:34

have vascular surgery.

3:36

And unfortunately had a heart attack during the surgery.

3:39

Miraculously, he is doing well.

3:42

But he was in the hospital,

3:44

then a retirement home for three months.

3:46

And during this period of time,

3:47

my mom was at home with caregivers.

3:54

The day he returned from the retirement home,

3:56

I remember driving him to the apartment,

4:00

and he sees my mom, and he starts to cry.

4:03

And it just reaches

4:05

and he gives her that incredible wet kiss.

4:10

To the point that I’m like, hey,

4:12

will you get a room?

4:19

Within a week, my father had another heart attack.

4:23

My father is again in the retirement home.

4:27

All he could talk about was my mother.

4:29

How is your mother?

4:31

Is it well cared for?

4:34

She asks me questions?

4:37

Fast forward two more days.

4:39

I come home from work, I get a call from my father,

4:41

and I say, Dad, I’m sorry, I can’t speak right now.

4:44

Let me call you back in about an hour, an hour and a half.

4:47

It’s like, of course, no problem.

4:49

I never called him back.

4:57

Around 10:30 that evening, I receive the call.

5:00

Mr. Kornberg, I’m sorry to tell you

5:03

that your father died tonight.

5:07

And my heart just sank.

5:13

This is the last conversation I had with my father.

5:17

I don’t think he necessarily knew he was going to die.

5:23

It’s actually a great question.

5:24

And he is the one who will haunt me until the end of my life.

5:34

I wish I hadn’t said, I’ll call you later.

5:43

The next morning, I know I will go

5:45

and I’m going to talk to my mom.

5:50

I sat her down, I said, mom, dad died last night.

5:54

And she says to me, my father is dead?

5:58

I said yes, but it was 30 years ago.

6:03

And she says, do we have the same father?

6:12

My father, your husband, Isidore Kornberg,

6:15

died last night.

6:17

And she looks at me, and she says:

6:19

he was a very nice man, right?

6:22

I said, mom, he was a very nice man.

6:28

Two days later, we are in a funeral home.

6:30

There is a service, I praise my father,

6:33

cry through it all.

6:35

My mom is sitting there.

6:36

She really doesn’t know what’s going on.

6:40

We return to my parents’ apartment.

6:42

There is food and drink, and my mother says:

6:45

it’s such a beautiful party.

6:52

I didn’t know what to tell her.

6:54

Does it make sense for me to try to keep

6:56

telling him he died?

6:59

I just didn’t know.

7:06

Around 6 p.m. that night,

7:07

all of a sudden my mom says:

7:09

if your father doesn’t come home

7:11

why doesn’t he call?

7:14

I said, mom, you know I told you several times.

7:17

I’m sorry, dad is dead.

7:24

Suddenly, she understood.

7:27

She understood it, and she was like, how could it be?

7:31

Why did nobody tell me that?

7:32

I didn’t know he was sick.

7:36

And she breaks down, she cries,

7:39

and she cannot understand.

7:41

How could it have happened without anyone telling him?

7:46

And about an hour later, she says:

7:50

you know if your dad doesn’t come home

7:52

why doesn’t he call me

7:53

I finally realized that, you know what,

7:57

why should i tell him he’s not there anymore?

8:01

Let her remember what she remembers.

8:04

And I never mentioned it again.

8:09

I just noticed

8:10

My parents’ answering machine that evening.

8:13

The message light was flashing.

8:15

So I pressed the button, you know,

8:17

I guess it’s someone calling

8:18

just wish my mom good luck.

8:20

[Machine] You have a message.

8:24

What I heard made my jaw drop.

8:29

[Dad] Do you recognize who it is?

8:31

[Mom] I try.

8:32

[Dad] He’s someone who loves you very much.

8:36

I suddenly realized that several days earlier,

8:39

the very last conversation my parents had

8:42

on this earth was captured on the answering machine.

8:46

[Dad] Did you behave?

8:49

[Dad] I just wanted to tell you that

8:52

when I get home has not been determined.

8:57

I call my family, I call my loved ones

8:58

come and listen to this.

8:59

And everyone is absolutely amazed.

9:06

I think he was in the retirement home

9:08

he knew it was not long for this world.

9:15

[Dad] So you just have to be patient.

9:18

When I get back, we will make up for lost time.

9:23

You promise? – I promise.

9:24

[Dad] Okay, I miss you anyway.

9:27

[Mom] Of course, I know that.

9:28

[Dad] You know that.

9:29

[Mom] I miss you too.

9:31

You know what, darling? – Yeah.

9:33

[Dad] We have to decide to be patient.

9:36

[Mom] Yeah, although you must have.

9:39

[Dad] Because if the only thing you lose is patience

9:42

you forget, everything else goes down the drain.

9:45

[Mom] Oh my god, I know.

9:48

[Dad] Honey, I just wanted to say hello

9:51

and to tell you that I love you.

9:54

[Dad] Okay, and I know you do.

9:56

And before you know it, time will have passed,

10:00

and we will be together again.

10:04

[Dad] I hope it’s soon too.

10:06

The only thing is that I can’t tell you …

10:09

[Machine] Saturday, 1:34 p.m.

.

advertisement