0:00
[click] [chime]
0:08
[Robert] I don’t know if I know
0:09
that you’re going to die is a luxury.
0:12
Maybe knowing that you’re going to die
0:14
so that you have the ability
0:16
to tie the free ends, to put things back in order,
0:21
is probably a good thing.
0:25
[Robert] In almost all cases, you don’t know
0:27
it’s going to be one last conversation.
0:29
[Dad] Do you recognize who it is?
0:31
[Mom] I try.
0:32
[Dad] Are you trying to do it?
0:34
[Robert] But if you’re lucky, I hope you have
0:36
the ability to say what you should say
0:37
to the people you need to tell.
0:39
[Dad] He’s someone who loves you very much.
0:43
[Robert] And what are the chances that the last conversation
0:45
that two people would never have together
0:48
after a life of 60 years together …
0:50
[Mom] God, I wish you were already at home.
0:53
[Robert] Would be captured?
1:06
My parents, Isidore Kornberg and my mother, Sarah Kornberg.
1:10
They met, they fell in love,
1:12
and they got married in 1944.
1:15
I arrived in 1952.
1:18
My father was quite a joker.
1:20
I’m still kidding.
1:21
He was incredibly well spoken.
1:23
[Dad] You make a big doody for grandma.
1:27
My mom was much quieter.
1:29
She loved to cook.
1:31
I have not always liked to eat his food.
1:34
But she liked to cook.
1:35
She was a clean monster.
1:37
She was one of those women who ironed underwear.
1:39
I had the best ironed memories you can imagine.
1:43
But she could sit in front of a keyboard
1:45
and she could just take songs.
1:50
There was a certain mischief in their relationship.
1:53
I don’t remember much of the verbal expressions of love.
1:57
You know, oh I love you,
1:59
I love you I love you I love you.
2:02
Even if I’m 100% sure they
2:04
didn’t feel the need to talk to each other all the time.
2:12
My father started to have traffic problems.
2:15
My mom started to repeat herself a little.
2:19
When they were around 77 years old,
2:22
they did tests on my mom,
2:24
and she was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease.
2:29
For Alzheimer’s patients, memories fade.
2:34
So my mom used to talk about things when I was young.
2:37
She talked about things when she was young.
2:41
They tend to remember things from years ago
2:45
much better than something that happened 10 minutes ago.
2:48
Are you still hungry
2:50
Are you still hungry, Jeffrey?
2:52
It was a shock to my father’s system.
2:55
It stressed him a lot.
3:01
You are talking to a person who does not really understand.
3:06
But he loved my mom.
3:10
From there, he really devoted
3:14
his life to his well-being.
3:23
Take care of this cold, Pa.
3:25
[Dad] I guess I have smoked too much.
3:29
In 2003, after being sick for several years,
3:32
my father finally went to the hospital
3:34
have vascular surgery.
3:36
And unfortunately had a heart attack during the surgery.
3:39
Miraculously, he is doing well.
3:42
But he was in the hospital,
3:44
then a retirement home for three months.
3:46
And during this period of time,
3:47
my mom was at home with caregivers.
3:54
The day he returned from the retirement home,
3:56
I remember driving him to the apartment,
4:00
and he sees my mom, and he starts to cry.
4:03
And it just reaches
4:05
and he gives her that incredible wet kiss.
4:10
To the point that I’m like, hey,
4:12
will you get a room?
4:19
Within a week, my father had another heart attack.
4:23
My father is again in the retirement home.
4:27
All he could talk about was my mother.
4:29
How is your mother?
4:31
Is it well cared for?
4:34
She asks me questions?
4:37
Fast forward two more days.
4:39
I come home from work, I get a call from my father,
4:41
and I say, Dad, I’m sorry, I can’t speak right now.
4:44
Let me call you back in about an hour, an hour and a half.
4:47
It’s like, of course, no problem.
4:49
I never called him back.
4:57
Around 10:30 that evening, I receive the call.
5:00
Mr. Kornberg, I’m sorry to tell you
5:03
that your father died tonight.
5:07
And my heart just sank.
5:13
This is the last conversation I had with my father.
5:17
I don’t think he necessarily knew he was going to die.
5:23
It’s actually a great question.
5:24
And he is the one who will haunt me until the end of my life.
5:34
I wish I hadn’t said, I’ll call you later.
5:43
The next morning, I know I will go
5:45
and I’m going to talk to my mom.
5:50
I sat her down, I said, mom, dad died last night.
5:54
And she says to me, my father is dead?
5:58
I said yes, but it was 30 years ago.
6:03
And she says, do we have the same father?
6:12
My father, your husband, Isidore Kornberg,
6:15
died last night.
6:17
And she looks at me, and she says:
6:19
he was a very nice man, right?
6:22
I said, mom, he was a very nice man.
6:28
Two days later, we are in a funeral home.
6:30
There is a service, I praise my father,
6:33
cry through it all.
6:35
My mom is sitting there.
6:36
She really doesn’t know what’s going on.
6:40
We return to my parents’ apartment.
6:42
There is food and drink, and my mother says:
6:45
it’s such a beautiful party.
6:52
I didn’t know what to tell her.
6:54
Does it make sense for me to try to keep
6:56
telling him he died?
6:59
I just didn’t know.
7:06
Around 6 p.m. that night,
7:07
all of a sudden my mom says:
7:09
if your father doesn’t come home
7:11
why doesn’t he call?
7:14
I said, mom, you know I told you several times.
7:17
I’m sorry, dad is dead.
7:24
Suddenly, she understood.
7:27
She understood it, and she was like, how could it be?
7:31
Why did nobody tell me that?
7:32
I didn’t know he was sick.
7:36
And she breaks down, she cries,
7:39
and she cannot understand.
7:41
How could it have happened without anyone telling him?
7:46
And about an hour later, she says:
7:50
you know if your dad doesn’t come home
7:52
why doesn’t he call me
7:53
I finally realized that, you know what,
7:57
why should i tell him he’s not there anymore?
8:01
Let her remember what she remembers.
8:04
And I never mentioned it again.
8:09
I just noticed
8:10
My parents’ answering machine that evening.
8:13
The message light was flashing.
8:15
So I pressed the button, you know,
8:17
I guess it’s someone calling
8:18
just wish my mom good luck.
8:20
[Machine] You have a message.
8:24
What I heard made my jaw drop.
8:29
[Dad] Do you recognize who it is?
8:31
[Mom] I try.
8:32
[Dad] He’s someone who loves you very much.
8:36
I suddenly realized that several days earlier,
8:39
the very last conversation my parents had
8:42
on this earth was captured on the answering machine.
8:46
[Dad] Did you behave?
8:49
[Dad] I just wanted to tell you that
8:52
when I get home has not been determined.
8:57
I call my family, I call my loved ones
8:58
come and listen to this.
8:59
And everyone is absolutely amazed.
9:06
I think he was in the retirement home
9:08
he knew it was not long for this world.
9:15
[Dad] So you just have to be patient.
9:18
When I get back, we will make up for lost time.
9:23
You promise? – I promise.
9:24
[Dad] Okay, I miss you anyway.
9:27
[Mom] Of course, I know that.
9:28
[Dad] You know that.
9:29
[Mom] I miss you too.
9:31
You know what, darling? – Yeah.
9:33
[Dad] We have to decide to be patient.
9:36
[Mom] Yeah, although you must have.
9:39
[Dad] Because if the only thing you lose is patience
9:42
you forget, everything else goes down the drain.
9:45
[Mom] Oh my god, I know.
9:48
[Dad] Honey, I just wanted to say hello
9:51
and to tell you that I love you.
9:54
[Dad] Okay, and I know you do.
9:56
And before you know it, time will have passed,
10:00
and we will be together again.
10:04
[Dad] I hope it’s soon too.
10:06
The only thing is that I can’t tell you …
10:09
[Machine] Saturday, 1:34 p.m.
.