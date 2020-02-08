advertisement

Sunday closes the award season with the 92nd annual Academy Awards. Whether you’re planning an official party or just want to see the red carpet while ordering to go, there are several ways you can tune in to your TV or live stream. The details you need to know are in front of you.

How to watch the Oscar ceremony “Red Carpet”

Live coverage of the red carpet begins at 6:30 p.m. E.T. on Oscar Sunday. You can access a live stream either on ABC, the ABC app, or directly on Twitter @TheAcademy.

For the most passionate fans of the red carpet, you can also E! or the E! App for reporting from 1 p.m. EST for broadcasts from the Dolby Theater in LA. The official E! The red carpet of the Oscars with Ryan Seacrest and Giuliana Rancic starts at 5 p.m. EST on E!

Who’s the host?

This is a trick question. There is no. For the second time in a row, the Academy Awards are host-free. Instead, rely on a group of great moderators who offer moments of entertainment, humor and reflection on some of the most impressive films of the year. 2020 moderators include Jane Fonda, Tom Hanks, Natalie Portman, Timothée Chalamet, Will Ferrell, Mindy Kaling, Diane Keaton, Kristen Wiig, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Maya Rudolph and Spike Lee.

Who is nominated?

Some films, including “Joker”, “The Irishman” and “Once upon a time … in Hollywood”, are distinguished by a large number of nominations. Exciting first-timers for the Academy Awards include Leading The nomination for actress Cynthia Erivo for “Harriet” and the nomination for supporting actress Florence Pugh for “Little Women”. In addition, South Korean director Bong Joon-ho was nominated for the first time for “Parasite”, the foreign film that received six nominations for best picture this year.

Want more?

